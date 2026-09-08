Dubai Derma’s 25th edition kicks off

DUBAI, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The milestone 25th edition of the Dubai World Dermatology and Laser Conference and Exhibition (Dubai Derma 2026) opened today at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Held under the theme “Shaping the Future of Dermatology & Aesthetics”, the three-day event brings together leading physicians, researchers, healthcare professionals, decision-makers and companies to advance scientific knowledge, clinical education, industry innovation and international collaboration across dermatology and aesthetic medicine.

Dubai Derma 2026 brings together more than 400 exhibitors representing over 1,800 international brands, with participation from 115 countries.

The event is expected to welcome more than 25,000 trade visitors, reflecting its continued growth as an international platform for scientific exchange, professional collaboration and business development.

Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the United Arab Emirates, visited the exhibition, where Italy is participating in Dubai Derma 2026 as the Guest of Honour. Italy’s participation highlights its advanced expertise in dermatology, aesthetic medicine, skincare, and laser technologies.

He praised the excellent organisation of this year’s edition, noting the strong interest of Italian companies in participating in such events hosted in Dubai, which provide valuable opportunities to access regional and global markets.

Beyond the formal recognition, the Italian presence is part of the wider conference and exhibition, bringing its clinical and industry perspectives into the discussions across Dubai Derma. This gives attendees a closer view of Italian expertise and its contribution to current developments in the field.

Amb. Prof. Abdulsalam AlMadani, Chairman of Dubai Derma and Roving Ambassador of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean for the GCC Region, said, "I believe that when we look at the dermatology and aesthetics industry today, we see a sector moving at an extraordinary pace, driven by science, technology, innovation and a growing global demand for advanced care and solutions. I must say that United Arab Emirates is uniquely positioned to be the place where this momentum comes together. It offers the connectivity, ambition and business environment that allow experts, companies, investors and decision-makers from across the world to meet, exchange knowledge, explore new opportunities and shape the future of the industry.”

He continued, “This is what Dubai Derma represents today. After 25 years, it has become far more than an annual event; it is a global platform where the direction of the industry is discussed, partnerships are created, and new ideas and technologies gain access to international markets”.

The conference features more than 340 speakers, over 70 scientific sessions and more than 350 lectures, alongside 65 clinical case studies and more than 40 professional digital poster presentations. Its scientific and educational programme also includes the participation of 17 international scientific associations, more than 50 workshops, over 30 practical workshops, three industry partner sessions and 11 live clinical sessions.

The programme is organised across three principal conference tracks covering dermatology sciences and research; developments in dermatological therapies, new drugs and clinical cases; and cosmetic and surgical dermatology. Dedicated sessions by participating dermatology associations and societies further broaden the perspectives represented throughout the conference.

Dr. Ibrahim Galadari, Chairman of the Dubai Derma Conference, said, “Modern dermatology is advancing across new therapies, clinical research, and cosmetic and surgical techniques. The programme has been structured to place these developments within a clear clinical context, enabling specialists to compare approaches and consider how evidence, safety and individual patient needs should guide treatment decisions.”

He continued, “Our focus is on helping participants assess the relevance of emerging treatments, determine when and for whom they are appropriate, and apply new knowledge responsibly in patient care.”

Day One focused on evidence-based decision-making and emerging clinical challenges. Its scientific sessions explored new urticaria guidelines, paediatric rare skin diseases, picosecond laser treatment for melasma, the growing prevalence of Tinea indotineae and genomic approaches to hair-loss treatment.

The opening day also featured a dedicated Psychodermatology Session examining skin-brain interactions, psychological red flags associated with acne, the use of artificial intelligence and telemental health in psychodermatology, and the wider relationship between psychological wellbeing and skin health.

Dr. Hassan Galadari, Head of Scientific Committee, Dubai Derma, MD FAAD, Associate Professor at the College of Medicine and Health Sciences at the UAE University, said, “Dubai Derma’s scientific programme reflects the increasingly interdisciplinary nature of dermatology. By examining connections with mental health, genomics, paediatrics, infectious disease and advanced laser technologies, it responds to the complexity of cases specialists encounter in contemporary practice.”

He added, “Bringing these perspectives into one programme enables practitioners to connect evidence across disciplines, recognise emerging risks and evaluate new approaches with greater clinical clarity and confidence.”

Extending its commitment to international scientific exchange, the opening day also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions Organisation LLC and Russian School LLC. The agreement establishes an exclusive scientific collaboration that will introduce the Russian School of Injectable Aesthetics as a dedicated full-day programme at Dubai Derma 2027.

The MoU was signed by Tariq AlMadani, CEO of INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, and Dr. Ekaterina Kruglik, associate professor, dermatologist, plastic surgeon, CEO of Russian School LLC.

The full-day Russian School of Injectable Aesthetics programme will feature a distinguished faculty of seven leading specialists, who will share extensive clinical experience and advanced expertise through specialist lectures, interactive discussions and a video masterclass. Focusing on contemporary full-face approaches to injectable aesthetics, the programme will cover clinical anatomy and ultrasound navigation, integrated treatment planning for the face and neck, the combination of injectable and device-based treatments, patient safety and complication management, and clinical decision-making between injectable and surgical approaches.

Dr. Ekaterina Kruglik, associate professor, dermatologist, plastic surgeon, CEO of Russian School LLC, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Dubai Derma to showcase the latest advancements in Russian cosmetology and aesthetic medicine. This collaboration represents an exciting opportunity to share our scientific expertise and innovative approaches with the international community. At the Russian Day, attendees will experience cutting-edge research, practical insights, and networking opportunities that bridge Russian and global beauty industries. We look forward to contributing to Dubai Derma's reputation as a premier platform for scientific exchange and professional development.”

The Russian School of Injectable Aesthetics programme is scheduled for 7 April during Dubai Derma 2027, which will take place from 6 to 8 April.

Running alongside the conference, the international exhibition showcases dermatology products and devices, aesthetic treatments, dermocosmetics, pharmaceuticals, laser and energy-based technologies, surgical instruments, skincare products and digital healthcare solutions. South Korea has the largest country participation, with further international participation from Italy, France, China and Türkiye.

The exhibition also features the Derma Business Hub, a dedicated Matchmaking Programme connecting exhibitors with pre-qualified buyers; practical workshops and demonstration rooms; industry partner sessions; and live clinical sessions presenting real-time non-invasive procedures. These activities provide professionals and companies with opportunities to explore emerging technologies, exchange expertise, establish partnerships and identify new business opportunities.

The wider educational agenda includes the AADA Fellowship Course on Dermatology, Aesthetics and Lasers, being held from 7 to 10 September at Novotel Dubai World Trade Centre. The course combine theoretical discussions with practical training across dermatological diagnosis and treatment, surgery, mesotherapy, injection techniques, platelet-rich plasma, platelet-rich fibrin, fillers, botulinum toxin and laser treatments.

Dubai Derma is organised annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding, in cooperation with the Arab Academy of Dermatology and Aesthetics (AADA). The event is officially supported by Dubai Health Authority (DHA), the Pan Arab League of Dermatology, the GCC League of Dermatologists and the Emirates Dermatology Society (EDS).