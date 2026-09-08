President of Comoros awards UAE Executive Ali Alshimmari top national honour

ABU DHABI, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Azali Assoumani, President of the Union of the Comoros, has awarded Ali Alshimmari, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of UAE-based Global South Utilities (GSU), Knight of the Order of the Green Crescent of Comoros.

The recognition was granted in appreciation of his role in advancing renewable energy projects and strengthening electricity infrastructure in Comoros, following the delivery of a 20MW solar project supported by 16MWh of battery storage across Grande Comore, Anjouan and Mohéli.

The plants were financed by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), implemented by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, and managed by Global South Utilities.

The honour marks the third national recognition granted to Alshimmari by an African government in less than a year, with each recognition following the delivery of major energy infrastructure projects under his leadership.

In September 2025, Ali was awarded the Officer of the National Order of Chad by the President of Chad, following the delivery of the 50MW Noor Chad solar project in eight months. In August 2026, he was also awarded the Commander of the Order of Central African Merit by the President of the Central African Republic following the delivery of the 50MW Sakaï solar plant, which increased the country’s power generation capacity by more than 60%.

The Comoros honor follows a year of broader industry recognition for Alshimmari. He was recently named Energy Transition Leader of the Year at the Sustainability Innovation Awards in the UAE and was highly commended in the Growth Enabler of the Year category at the Reuters Energy Industry Awards in New York.

The sequence of recognitions reflects a broader shift in how energy projects in Africa are being judged: by their role in strengthening national power systems, supporting public services and creating better conditions for long-term economic growth.