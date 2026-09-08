Sharjah Tourism presents 'Visit Sharjah' Pavilion at ATM 2026

SHARJAH, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah, represented by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), is preparing for a distinctive presence at Arabian Travel Market 2026, taking place from 14th to 17th September at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Through “Sharjah Pavilion - Visit Sharjah”, the emirate will bring together more than 30 government and private entities in an integrated participation that highlights the latest developments, projects, initiatives and visitor experiences within Sharjah’s tourism sector. The pavilion reflects the integrated efforts and partnerships supporting the development of Sharjah’s tourism ecosystem.

Sharjah’s participation aims to showcase its latest tourism, cultural and development projects, while presenting its vision for the future of travel and tourism through a diverse range of experiences that combine authenticity, innovation and sustainability, further strengthening its position as a leading regional and global destination. Arabian Travel Market brings together leading experts, thought leaders, decision-makers and representatives from the travel, hospitality, aviation and technology sectors from around the world to discuss the shifts shaping the future of travel and tourism.

In line with this year’s theme, “Travel 2040: Driving New Frontiers Through Innovation and Technology,” the event provides an important platform for exchanging expertise and exploring future-focused solutions and practices that contribute to enhancing visitor and traveller experiences, improving sector efficiency and infrastructure, and supporting the growth of sustainable tourism.

Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, said, “Sharjah’s participation in Arabian Travel Market 2026 represents a strategic platform that reflects the integration of efforts between public and private entities. It translates the emirate’s vision to build a more competitive, sustainable and a tourism sector capable of keeping pace with rapid transformations taking place across the global travel and tourism industry. Through this participation, we are showcasing an integrated ecosystem of development projects, distinctive tourism experiences, and new services and initiatives that reflect the sector’s continued progress. These efforts contribute to enhancing Sharjah’s appeal and reinforcing its position on the regional and international tourism map.”

Al Midfa added, “Through our participation this year, we are keen to highlight the exceptional diversity of Sharjah’s tourism assets, bringing together culture, heritage, nature, adventure, hospitality, family and leisure experiences, and distinctive events. At the same time, we are exploring the opportunities offered by innovation and technology to enhance the visitor experience and develop a more integrated and innovative tourism ecosystem. The exhibition also provides an important opportunity to expand our network of partnerships with international tourism markets and institutions, open new opportunities for collaboration, and build strategic relationships. This supports sustainable tourism growth while preserving the emirate’s authentic cultural and environmental identity and strengthening the sector’s readiness for the future.”

Sharjah’s participation at Arabian Travel Market 2026 will see the unveiling of the new “Visit Sharjah” pavilion, presenting an innovative concept for participation in international travel exhibitions. Through an interactive experience, the pavilion showcases the diverse tourism assets and destinations across the emirate’s different regions, using modern digital technologies to deliver more engaging and compelling tourism content for visitors, partners and travel industry representatives.

The pavilion takes visitors on an integrated journey through Sharjah City, the Central Region and the East Coast, highlighting the distinctive assets and experiences offered by each area. These range from the cultural and heritage landscape of Sharjah City to desert experiences and adventure in the Central Region, and the natural, marine and mountain experiences of the East Coast.

At its centre, the pavilion features a 360-degree immersive digital experience combining digital visual displays, spatial audio and interactive lighting technologies. The experience transports visitors to some of the emirate’s leading natural and cultural destinations, as well as key events including the Sharjah Light Festival.

The pavilion’s design incorporates expansive digital spaces and screens, visual tourism-storytelling platforms, and integrated areas for partners. Together, these elements reflect the diversity of the emirate’s tourism ecosystem under a unified “Visit Sharjah” identity.

The new pavilion also reflects an advanced approach to experience-led and interactive destination marketing, combining Sharjah’s authentic cultural identity with technology and innovation. It presents heritage, nature, adventure and events as part of a unified experience that reflects the development of the emirate’s tourism offering and its ability to engage a broad range of international tourism markets and visitor segments.

As part of Sharjah’s participation in Arabian Travel Market 2026, the Sharjah Pavilion will host a press conference on Wednesday, 16th September 2026, at 1:00pm, attended by Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, alongside senior officials and representatives of participating government and private-sector entities.

The press conference will highlight the latest developments in Sharjah’s tourism sector and introduce future initiatives and projects that further strengthen the emirate’s position as a leading global tourism destination. It will also showcase the diversity of Sharjah’s tourism experiences, from eco-tourism and adventure tourism to annual events and programmes that attract visitors from a wide range of segments.

In addition, the conference will highlight key development projects that contribute to strengthening tourism infrastructure and enhancing the integration of tourism services and facilities across the emirate.

In this context, the Sharjah International Airport expansion project stands out as one of the strategic projects supporting the future of the sector. The project plays an important role in increasing the airport’s capacity, broadening air connectivity with international markets, and facilitating visitor access to the emirate, in line with anticipated growth in travel and tourism.

The conference will also highlight strategic partnerships supporting the development of Sharjah’s hotel, accommodation and hospitality sectors, as well as collaborations with major UAE institutions and real-estate developers, including Emaar Properties and Eagle Hills. These partnerships contribute to the development of distinctive hospitality projects, the expansion and diversification of accommodation options, and the attraction of leading brands and expertise to Sharjah’s tourism market. Together, they strengthen the emirate’s readiness to accommodate future tourism demand and support the long-term development of its tourism ecosystem.

Alongside Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, a number of government and private-sector entities will participate in the Sharjah Pavilion at Arabian Travel Market 2026, including Sharjah International Airport, Sharjah Museums Authority, Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) - represented by Sharjah Safari, Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH), Sharjah Sports Council (SSC), Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, Sharjah Asset Management, Sharjah Classic Cars Club, Sharjah International Marine Sports Club (SIMSC), Sharjah Training Centre for Airports Science - Department of Civil Aviation Sharjah, and Air Arabia.