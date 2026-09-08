Abu Dhabi University inaugurates FertiClinic Reproductive Research Lab

ABU DHABI, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has announced the inauguration of the FertiClinic Reproductive Research Lab as part of its strategic collaboration with FertiClinic Fertilisation Group. The move supports ADU’s commitment to excellence by providing access to state-of-the-art reproductive research facilities and clinical expertise while helping advance research, innovation, and hands-on learning in reproductive medicine in the UAE and beyond.

The initiative also aligns with national visions, such as ‘We the UAE 2031’ and the UAE Centennial 2071, by supporting the development of a knowledge-based economy. In addition, it contributes to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3: Good Health and Well-being, 4: Quality Education, and 17: Partnerships for the Goals.

The official inauguration ceremony, held at ADU’s Innovation Center, drew the participation of the university’s leadership, FertiClinic and Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) representatives, faculty members, researchers, healthcare professionals, and major stakeholders of ADU.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of ADU, said, “The opening of the FertiClinic Reproductive Research Lab represents a significant milestone in driving reproductive medicine research and education in the UAE. By bringing specialized research infrastructure directly into our university campus, the facility creates a unique platform for collaboration between academic researchers and clinical experts. Our collaboration with the FertiClinic Group will empower the next generation of healthcare leaders to drive meaningful, real-world breakthroughs in reproductive medicine. The initiative will create opportunities to support impactful research, future educational programs and regional healthcare advancement while positioning Abu Dhabi as a growing hub for medical innovation.”

Housed within ADU’s College of Health Sciences, the purpose-built facility features a state of the art research laboratory dedicated to in-vitro fertilization (IVF), including andrology and cryopreservation, equipped with advanced technologies and designed to meet Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) and international standards.