Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City delivers 1,200+ robotic-assisted procedures since programme launch

ABU DHABI, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), a flagship hospital in the UAE for serious and complex care and a subsidiary of PureHealth, is advancing the adoption of next-generation healthcare technologies as part of PureHealth's commitment to transforming healthcare through innovation.

The continued expansion of SSMC's robotic surgery programme also supports Abu Dhabi's ambition to strengthen advanced clinical capabilities, increasing access to minimally invasive and precision-led treatment pathways across a growing range of complex surgical specialties. The programme now delivers more than 500 robotic-assisted procedures annually.

What began with a single robotic platform and four procedures has evolved into a multidisciplinary programme supporting complex surgical care across thoracic surgery, urology, oncology, orthopaedics, neurosurgery and general surgery. Reflecting this growth, the hospital has performed over 1,260 robotic-assisted surgeries since launching its programme in 2020.

Dr Marwan Al Kaabi, Chief Executive Officer of Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, said, “The growth of our robotic-assisted surgery programme reflects the strength of our multidisciplinary teams and our commitment to advancing complex care through innovation and clinical excellence. Over the past few years, robotic-assisted surgery has become an integral part of how we approach some of the most complex procedures, enabling greater precision while supporting minimally invasive treatment pathways for our patients. As the programme continues to grow, our focus remains on expanding clinical capabilities, strengthening outcomes-driven care and contributing to the future of advanced surgery in the UAE.”

Recent robotic procedures performed at SSMC include single-port robotic thoracic sympathectomy for hyperhidrosis and emergency robotic urology surgery, demonstrating the hospital’s continued expansion in minimally invasive and high-precision surgical approaches.

Today, the programme is spearheaded by internationally trained robotic surgeons, with 100 per cent of bariatric and thoracic surgeons and 80 % of general surgeons trained in advanced robotic-assisted procedures.

The expertise is supported by four robotic systems for general surgery, including two robotic platforms supporting orthopaedic surgery and one dedicated platform supporting neurosurgical procedures, acquired in 2026.

Robotic-assisted surgery is increasingly playing an important role in enhancing surgical precision, reducing surgical trauma, shortening hospital stays and supporting faster recovery timelines for patients, particularly in complex and high-acuity cases. At SSMC, the continued expansion of robotic-assisted surgery capabilities reflects broader advancements in precision-led healthcare delivery and growing demand for minimally invasive surgical approaches within the UAE.

The continued expansion of the programme is evident in rising robotic surgery volumes, which increased by 42 % in the first half of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025. Volumes grew from 87 procedures to 131 procedures in Q1, and 119 to 161 in Q2 across multiple specialties.

Beyond technology adoption, SSMC’s robotic surgery programme forms part of the organisation’s wider focus on advancing multidisciplinary care pathways, physician capability-building and long-term healthcare innovation. As the programme continues to grow, SSMC is also helping advance robotic surgery expertise across the UAE and wider region through SSMC Training Academy, which provides ongoing education, training and knowledge-sharing initiatives for healthcare professionals.

With robotic-assisted surgery continuing to reshape the delivery of complex care globally, SSMC remains focused on expanding clinical capabilities, advancing surgical innovation and strengthening its position as a leading destination for robotic surgery and precision-led healthcare in the region.