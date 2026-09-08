ADIBF offers facilities to support publishers, strengthen Arabic book industry

ABU DHABI, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) has unveiled a set of facilities launched to support publishers participating in the 35th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF), taking place from 13th to 18th September 2026.

These include exempting private-sector exhibitors from paying pavilion rental fees, and expanding opportunities for professional networking and exchanging copyrights and translation rights, while advancing the notable presence of Arabic books across international markets.

The announcement was made in a recent meeting that brought Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, Executive Director of the ALC and Director of the ADIBF, together with participating publishers, in the presence of Mohamed Rashad, President of the Arab Publishers’ Association, and Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of the Emirates Publishers Association.

Al Tunaiji affirmed that the package of facilities forms part of the Fair’s efforts to reduce burdens on publishers, enhance their ability to invest in their participation, and transform the Fair from a platform for showcasing publications into an all-encompassing book marketplace and a space for building partnerships and developing business.

The decision aligns with the Centre’s efforts to support business continuity and strengthen strategic partnerships with the publishing sector, he added, reaffirming the ALC’s commitment to consolidating Abu Dhabi’s position as a global centre for culture and knowledge.

Al-Tunaiji stressed that these facilities form part of the Fair’s efforts to ease the burden on publishers, enhance their ability to invest in participating, and transform the Fair into a fully integrated book market and a space for building partnerships and developing business opportunities, rather than just a platform for showcasing new publications.

He added that this decision aligns with the Centre’s commitment to supporting business continuity and strengthening strategic partnerships within the publishing sector, thereby reaffirming its dedication to establishing Abu Dhabi as a leading global hub for culture and knowledge.

Al Tunaiji explained that supporting publishers goes beyond reducing the cost of participation, and extends to maximising the value they derive from their presence at the Fair. This, he noted, includes access to a wide audience, insight into reading trends, relationship-building with professionals, and exploring opportunities for cooperation and the exchange of copyright and translation rights.

“The strong Arab presence at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair reflects the importance of the Arab book industry and the need to provide a more supportive environment for its growth,” he continued. “This is particularly true in light of the significant transformations reshaping the publishing market, as well as the rapidly evolving reading habits and the notable development of digital platforms.”

Saeed Al Tunaiji called on publishing houses to view their participation in the Fair as an opportunity for growth, where they can present high-quality and diverse publications, using displays and promotional tactics that encourage audiences to purchase books.

“A publisher’s success is not measured solely by the number of titles on display,” he remarked, “but by their ability to reach readers and benefit from their presence at the Fair to achieve concrete outcomes covering everything from discovering the book, through its purchase, all the way to building a sustainable relationship with the reader.”

The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair provides publishers with broad opportunities to connect with their counterparts from various markets and benefit from its professional programmes and grants, particularly ‘Spotlight on Rights’, the strategic initiative designed to support translation efforts, drive the digital transformation of the publishing sector, pave the way for Arabic books to enter new markets, and facilitate the acquisition of rights for international works in the region.

On that note, the Fair is placing increasing emphasis on digital transformations in the book industry and the opportunities they offer to expand the reach of Arabic content and connect with new generations of readers. Supporting the digitisation of Arabic books and enhancing their presence in the digital environment forms part of a broader path aimed at keeping pace with the global transformations taking place in the publishing sector.