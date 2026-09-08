UAE President, VPs offer condolences on passing of Tanzanian President's husband

ABU DHABI, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent a message of condolences to Samia Suluhu Hassan, the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, on the passing of her husband, Hafidh Ameir Hassan.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages of condolences to the President of the United Republic of Tanzania.