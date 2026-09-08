Hamdan bin Mohammed names new CEOs at Dubai Health Authority

DUBAI, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) -- In his capacity as the Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, issued Executive Council Resolution No. (52) of 2026 appointing Asma Abdullah Saad Al Sherif as CEO of the Health Regulatory Sector at the Dubai Health Authority.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan also issued Executive Council Resolution No. (53) of 2026 appointing Majid Sultan Al Muhairi as CEO of the Digital Health Sector at the Dubai Health Authority, and Resolution No. (54) of 2026 appointing Mona Mohammad Bajman Almarzooqi as CEO of the Corporate Support Sector at the Dubai Health Authority.

The Resolutions are effective from the date of their issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.