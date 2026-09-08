UAE, Japan discuss sustainable aid for Gaza

ABU DHABI, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council (FNC), discussed developments in the Gaza Strip and regional and international efforts to support the humanitarian response and reconstruction with Okubo Takeshi, Special Assistant to Japan's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Ambassador in charge of Gaza Rebuilding Assistance.

The meeting took place as Al Nuaimi received the Japanese official in Abu Dhabi. The two sides affirmed the depth of the bilateral relations and strategic partnership between the UAE and Japan, and stressed the importance of continuing to develop them and broadening cooperation across all fields.

They also highlighted the importance of strengthening parliamentary cooperation and intensifying communication between the two sides to enhance coordination and consultations on issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by several FNC member.

Al Nuaimi stressed the important role of parliamentary diplomacy, alongside diplomatic and political efforts, in mobilising international support for the Palestinian cause and strengthening dialogue and coordination among parliaments on developments in Gaza.

He noted the FNC’s commitment, through its participation in regional and international parliamentary unions and organisations, to supporting efforts to protect civilians, ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid, and promote a political horizon leading to a just, comprehensive and lasting peace.

Takeshi reviewed Japan’s efforts and contributions to supporting recovery and reconstruction in the Gaza Strip, as well as its cooperation with relevant countries and international organisations in this regard.

He stressed the importance of continuing international coordination and cooperation to support the humanitarian and development needs of the Palestinian people.