Sharjah Chamber concludes international training programme on leadership, AI and digital transformation at Oxford and Cambridge

SHARJAH, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), represented by the Sharjah Training and Development Centre (STDC), has concluded the Oxford and Cambridge Executive Programme in Leadership, Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transformation, delivered at leading academic institutions in the UK from 30th August to 5th September 2026.

The programme brought together senior executives, organisational leaders and digital transformation strategy managers from government and private-sector entities, providing an intensive executive learning experience focused on building future-ready national leadership capabilities.

It aimed to equip participants with the knowledge and strategic tools needed to lead rapid digital transformation, harness AI, and strengthen forward-looking data-driven executive decision-making.

The programme began at Harris Manchester College, University of Oxford, with an intensive series of specialised sessions and workshops addressing emerging priorities in leadership, ethics, risk management, and executive decision-making in the AI era.

Discussions also examined strategies for managing misinformation and digital risks, while exploring how organisations can harness AI and complex data to make informed and responsible strategic decisions in today’s digital business environment. The sessions featured leading academics and experts from the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge and other leading UK institutions.

Participants further advanced their executive learning journey through a series of training sessions and expert-led workshops integrating future foresight, advanced leadership, digital transformation, and institutional trust-building.

A key session focused on strategic leadership in the era of AI and digital disruption. It explored emerging scenarios and the key challenges likely to shape the next phase of the technological revolution, highlighting its direct implications for business models and organisational strategies.

The training programme’s agenda also included a site visit to Warwick Innovation District, where participants gained first-hand insights into the latest global innovation and technology practices, as well as approaches to knowledge transfer and the effective integration of academic research with economic and business sectors.

Maryam Saif Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General of the Support Services Sector at SCCI, said the programme’s strong outcomes underscore the Sharjah Chamber’s successful strategy of investing in national talent development.

She explained that the intensive academic experience at some of the UK’s most prestigious institutions demonstrated the ability of Sharjah’s organisational leaders and professionals to strategically deploy AI capabilities in support of Sharjah’s economic priorities, helping drive institutional efficiency, strengthen local economic resilience, and enhance the emirate’s appeal to advanced projects and innovation-led ventures.

Al Shamsi added that the programme also equipped participants with the capabilities to anticipate market transformation, navigate emerging trends, and apply robust governance frameworks for emerging technologies.

Amal Abdullah Al Ali, Director of STDC, said the programme’s lectures delivered by international trainers, together with practical visits to leading innovation centres, equipped participants with advanced tools for effective risk management and data-driven decision-making.

She affirmed STDC’s confidence in the participants’ ability to transfer the acquired knowledge and expertise to their teams and lead digital transformation with flexibility and effectiveness, further strengthening Sharjah’s position as a leading knowledge-driven economy.

Key themes of the Oxford and Cambridge Executive Programme included organisational leadership in the AI era, the application of AI in financial services, and the governance of advanced technology systems, with a focus on sustaining institutional excellence, resilience, and long-term competitiveness.

The programme featured a curated exploratory tour of historic Oxford, offering participants a deeper insight into the city’s distinguished academic heritage and the opportunity to visit key landmarks, such as the University of Oxford, the Bodleian Library, the Radcliffe Camera, and the University Church of St Mary the Virgin.

The programme also extended to Cambridge, where participants took part in a punting tour on the River Cam, providing a unique perspective on the city’s historic landmarks and colleges.

They also visited the Cambridge Central Mosque to explore its distinctive architectural design, adding a cultural and inspirational dimension to the executive learning experience beyond the formal training environment.