TRENDS signs MoUs with Institute of Oriental Studies, Primakov Institute of World Economy & International Relations

ABU DHABI, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research & Advisory, part of TRENDS Group, signed two strategic cooperation memoranda with the Institute of Oriental Studies (IOS RAS) and the Primakov Institute of World Economy and International Relations (IMEMO), both affiliated with the Russian Academy of Sciences.

This took place at the conclusion of its participation in the 2026 Moscow International Book Fair, where it contributed as a knowledge partner for the fair's 39th edition.

Dr. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, Chairman of TRENDS Group; Dr. Alikber Alikberov, Director of IOS RAS; and Dr. Feodor Voitolovsky, Director of IMEMO, signed the two memoranda.

The signing took place at the headquarters of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Russia’s principal centre for research in the natural, social, and human sciences, which encompasses an extensive network of research institutes and laboratories across the country.

Dr. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali said that strengthening research partnerships with specialised international institutions and research centers is a strategic priority for TRENDS. “Through these partnerships, we seek to build bridges of knowledge that enable us to provide in-depth research insights that contribute to shaping effective future policies and addressing rapidly evolving regional and international challenges,” Al Ali said.

Dr. Alikber Alikberov emphasised that the partnership with TRENDS reflects the institute’s firm belief that research knows no boundaries and that addressing today’s global challenges requires multidimensional perspectives and diverse approaches to knowledge.

Dr. Feodor Voitolovsky, Director of IMEMO, noted that cooperation with TRENDS opens new channels for joint analysis and strategic forecasting. Both institutions will work together to produce in-depth studies and research papers on global markets, energy security, and international conflicts, providing policymakers with a reliable analytical foundation and strengthening their capacity to understand global developments through an integrated scientific perspective.

As part of its efforts to document knowledge and preserve historical memory, TRENDS Research & Advisory launched the Russian translation of the book, The Pearl Era: From Poverty to Prosperity ... The Journey of the United Arab Emirates from Pre-Pearl Days to the Post-Oil World, at the conclusion of its participation in the Moscow International Book Fair as a knowledge partner.