Egypt condemns attacks targeting several Saudi cities

CAIRO, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Arab Republic of Egypt strongly condemned the missile and drone attacks that targeted the cities of Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan, and Najran in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, resulting in injuries to dozens of civilians, including women and children.

In a statement issued today, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its full solidarity with the Kingdom and affirmed its support in confronting any threats to its security and sovereignty, stressing that the Kingdom’s security is an integral part of Egyptian and Arab national security.