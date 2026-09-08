DIFC to convene global finance leaders at Dubai Future Finance Week

DUBAI, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) has confirmed the programme for the inaugural edition of the Dubai Future Finance Week, a strategic platform being held from 2nd to 6th November 2026, examining financial trends and economic opportunity within the global financial ecosystem.

Organised under the directives and patronage of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and President of DIFC, Dubai Future Finance Week advances the ambitions of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 which positions the Emirate as a top four global financial centre.

Dubai Future Finance Week has quickly become the region’s largest event for the global finance industry, with over 850 speakers already confirmed through a coordinated programme of more than 85 high-level events including 12 signature forums across 14 stages around Dubai.

Held under a central theme of “Finance Reimagined: Where Innovation Meets Policy and Purpose,” the programme spans six defining verticals including FinTech, Tokenisation, Islamic Finance, Family Wealth, Sustainable Finance and Private Capital.

Every event under Dubai Future Finance Week targets a unique facet of financial evolution, allowing attendees to connect directly with global enterprises, market leaders, and regulators across a series of interlinked forums. Together, Dubai Future Finance Week offers a cohesive platform for cross-industry collaboration and actionable insights into high-growth sectors.

Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, said, “The global financial ecosystem is undergoing a structural evolution, and Dubai is shaping its next chapter through Dubai Future Finance Week. By bringing together the world’s most influential financial decision-makers to align policy with progress, this event unites the entire financial spectrum under a single, cohesive platform to drive the ambitions of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.”

The Dubai FinTech Summit on 2nd and 3rd November will serve as the anchor event of Dubai Future Finance Week where global banking, capital markets and FinTech leaders converge to debate the future architecture of financial services.

The Summit’s headline speakers currently include Nicolas Moreau, Chief Executive Officer, HSBC Asset Management; Noel Quinn, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Julius Baer; Dr Shanu S.P. Hinduja, Chair, S.P. Hinduja Banque Privée and Fatih Karahan, Governor, Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye.

Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority, commented, “DIFC has built the region’s most advanced financial ecosystem, and Dubai Future Finance Week is an extension of that network. From the expanded scale of the Dubai FinTech Summit to specialised forums for digital assets and family wealth, we are providing the physical and intellectual infrastructure to reimagine and build the future of finance with resilience and sustainability.”

Beyond the Dubai FinTech Summit, specialised forums will explore the defining forces reshaping finance, from sustainable investment and private capital to Islamic finance, tokenisation and institutional wealth management. Together, they will create opportunities for policymakers, investors and industry leaders to exchange ideas across interconnected sectors.

The Future Sustainability Forum to be held on 3 November will serve as a crucial platform for advancing global dialogue on sustainable finance, accelerating the mobilisation of green capital, and aligning institutional investment with the transition to a low-carbon, resilient global economy.

The MENA Banking Excellence Awards, scheduled on 3 November will recognise regional banking transformation. IPEM Future 2026, will be held 3 November and convene private capital leaders and allocators. The Future Islamic Finance Forum on 4 November advances global dialogue on Sharia compliant finance and Islamic capital markets, while the Deal Catalyst Fixed Income Alternatives Conference being held on the same day, will explore private and structured credit strategies.

On 5 November the Dubai Family Wealth Summit will bring together principals and advisers on succession, governance and long term allocation and the Investment Leaders Exchange will explore insights from senior institutional investment leaders. Concluding the day’s events, the Future Tokenisation Forum will examine trusted tokenised markets and next generation financial infrastructure.

Additional specialist programmes throughout the week will expand the scope of discussion across investment leadership, allocator-manager collaboration, insurance innovation and transition finance. On 2 and 3 November, the Capital Exchange CIO Investment Leadership Programme brings together institutional investors and private market participants. Additionally, on 2 November, Gulf Transition and Sustainable Finance 2026 focuses on the evolving market for sustainable bonds, climate transition and green buildings, while GAIP InsureTek Dubai on 4 and 5 November examines the evolving intersection of sustainable growth, risk and insurance innovation.

By bringing these dialogues into one cohesive week, Dubai Future Finance Week helps participants bridge topics with a unified approach that empowers them to analyse intersecting trends and fosters cross-sector collaboration.

The programme reflects Dubai’s continued momentum as the leading financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region and one of the world’s foremost financial hubs, as recognised by the Global Financial Centres Index. By delivering curated forums on AI, digital assets, and regulatory pioneering, the event translates high-level dialogue into tangible economic progress, cementing its position as the ultimate benchmark for financial evolution and reflecting DIFC’s trajectory as the global capital of financial innovation.

More than an industry gathering, Dubai Future Finance Week reflects the Emirate’s long-term vision to shape global finance through collaboration, investment and regulatory leadership. By convening the full financial ecosystem under one programme, the event will reinforce DIFC’s role as the region’s leading financial centre and strengthen Dubai’s position as a global hub for capital, innovation and financial policy.