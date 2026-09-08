EDGE, Safran chart path for strategic defence cooperation in Brazil

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) -- SIATT, a Brazilian EDGE Group entity specialising in smart weapons, missile systems and systems integrator for Brazil’s strategic SisGAAz programme, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Safran Electronics & Defence to explore cooperation in missile systems, loitering munitions, coastal defence and related technologies.

A key initiative under the agreement will be to establish solid rocket motor development and production capabilities at SIATT’s facilities in Brazil. The companies will also explore cooperation in critical technologies including inertial measurement and navigation systems, GNSS receivers, actuators, optronic sights and seekers.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director & CEO, EDGE, “This agreement extends our global partnership network to Brazil, bringing Safran Electronics & Defense together with SIATT to build solid rocket motor capabilities on Brazilian soil. It reflects our commitment to strengthening sovereign defence capability for our partners in the region.”

“We are pleased to enter into this partnership with EDGE and SIATT, bringing together complementary expertise and capabilities to support the development of new defence capabilities in Brazil. We look forward to working with our partners to explore opportunities for cooperation in Brazil and across the region,” added Alexandre Ziegler, Head of Defense Business Unit, Safran Electronics & Defense.