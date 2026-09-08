Mohammed bin Rashid invites Prime Minister of Kuwait to attend Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2027

DUBAI, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has invited His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait, to attend the next edition of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, taking place from 10–14 January 2027.

The invitation was extended during H.H. Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah’s meeting with Dr. Matar Hamed Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Kuwait, who delivered a letter from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed inviting H.H. Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah to the sustainability summit.

The invitation highlights the deep and enduring fraternal ties between the UAE and Kuwait, as well as the wide-ranging cooperation between the two countries across diverse fields. It also affirms the commitment of the leadership on both sides to further expand bilateral relations, boost coordination in addressing key regional and international issues, and strengthen frameworks for exchanging insights and expertise.

The Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week is one of the world’s leading platforms for dialogue on sustainability. It brings together heads of state and government, top decision makers, domain experts and specialists, and business leaders to discuss challenges and opportunities related to energy, climate and sustainable development, while showcasing solutions and initiatives that facilitate the transition towards a more sustainable and prosperous future.