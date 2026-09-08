Dubai Culture strengthens global cultural connections through strategic mission to Austria

DUBAI, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced an official visit to Austria from 8th to 15th September, aimed at strengthening connections with international cultural and creative institutions, building meaningful partnerships and gaining insights into leading global practices across art, technology and society.

The visit reflects the Authority’s commitment to supporting the presence of local talent on the global cultural stage and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global cultural reference, a leader in innovation, a driver of the creative economy, and rooted in Emirati heritage.

The visit comes as Dubai Culture continues to advance the emirate’s digital arts ecosystem, supported by growing momentum in the field and the development of several significant initiatives, including the Museum of Digital Art (MODA) and the Digital Arts Roadmap. It also coincides with Dubai’s preparations to host the 31st International Symposium on Electronic/Emerging Art (ISEA2026) from 6th to 15th November, bringing together artists, practitioners, curators and digital arts experts from around the world.

Led by Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture, the delegation includes Shaima Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Arts, Design and Literature Sector; Maitha Al Blooshi, Director of the Emerging Arts Department; Ahlam Al Bannai, Director of Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children, and Acting Director of the Fine Arts Department; and Sara Al Pachachi, Senior Project Manager in the Corporate Communication and Marketing Department. Across Linz and Vienna, the delegation will participate in Ars Electronica Festival 2026, one of the world’s leading platforms exploring the intersection of art, technology and society.

The participation will provide insights into international approaches to artistic programming, research, experimentation, emerging technologies and interdisciplinary practice, contributing to the Authority’s efforts to enrich Dubai’s creative landscape.

The delegation will also engage with cultural, creative and academic institutions across Austria to strengthen connections with the global creative community, explore areas of mutual interest and future collaboration, and gain insights into leading practices across cultural and creative development, digital and emerging arts, the creative economy, education, artistic research and talent development.

These engagements will support the creation of new pathways for Emirati and UAE-based artists and creative practitioners, connecting them with international networks, expertise and opportunities for artistic and professional exchange.

Hala Badri said, “Dubai’s cultural and creative landscape continues to evolve through its openness to the world, curiosity and an environment that encourages dialogue and meaningful exchange. Our visit to Austria reflects our commitment to engaging directly with leading cultural institutions and international platforms, exploring diverse models and practices that offer new perspectives on the sector’s evolution, and building meaningful relationships that support its future ambitions. It also provides an opportunity to share Dubai’s journey, ambitions and distinctive vision, while continuing to create an environment that nurtures talent, inspires creativity and experimentation, and enables ideas to grow into impactful projects.”

She added, “Technology continues to shape the way art is created, presented and experienced, providing artists and institutions with new tools for expression and production. Through our participation in Ars Electronica and our engagements with Austrian institutions, we seek to deepen our understanding of these transformations and explore how their potential can support the continued growth of Dubai’s digital arts ecosystem. The knowledge and insights gained through this exchange will also contribute to the development of meaningful initiatives that strengthen artistic exchange and open wider horizons for creative practice.”