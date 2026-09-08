RTA launches second ‘Advanced Leadership’ programme to develop future-ready national leaders

DUBAI, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) recently launched the second cohort of its ‘Advanced Leadership’ programme, in collaboration with Hult Ashridge Executive Education, one of the world’s leading institutions specialising in executive education and leadership development.

The launch of the second cohort of the ‘Advanced Leadership’ programme aligns with RTA’s Human Resources Strategy 2025–2030, which focuses on enhancing the readiness of national talent, improving the employee experience, and fostering a culture of innovation and diversity within a sustainable and motivating work environment. The programme also supports the strategic objectives of Dubai and RTA by preparing national leaders capable of keeping pace with global trends in government and anticipating future changes.

The programme reflects RTA’s strategic investment in human capital. Designed in line with leading global practices and models in leadership development, it offers an integrated learning experience that combines theoretical knowledge with practical application and develops the leadership capabilities required to drive strategic and transformational projects.

Athari Mohamed, Executive Director of Human Resources and Development at the Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, RTA, said, “The programme targets a select group of Emirati talent from the second and third leadership tiers, with the aim of developing their capabilities and preparing them to take on effective strategic roles within RTA. This supports Dubai’s comprehensive development drive and contributes to sustaining government excellence across the emirate.”

The ‘Advanced Leadership’ programme focuses on developing Emirati leaders across RTA’s sectors and agencies and preparing them to assume senior leadership positions within RTA and across Dubai. It equips participants with the latest global practices in leadership and management, develops their ability to lead teams effectively, and strengthens their contribution to achieving RTA’s objectives and Dubai’s sustainable development plans.

The programme features specialised learning modules focused on leadership development, decision-making and future foresight, as well as innovation, change management, sustainability and quality of life. It also includes leadership coaching and mentoring sessions designed to support participants’ professional and personal growth and enhance their readiness to take on more influential leadership roles.

The programme underscores RTA’s commitment to sustained investment in national talent through an integrated pathway for identifying, developing and empowering future leaders. This supports leadership continuity and strengthens RTA’s corporate capacity to keep pace with future changes.

The programme’s impact will be measured by translating learning outcomes into implementable initiatives and projects across RTA’s sectors and agencies, with implementation monitored and operational results highlighted during the programme and beyond.