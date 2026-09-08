UAE sends fourth relief aircraft to Nepal, bringing total aid to 186 tonnes

KATHMANDU, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE’s fourth aircraft as part of its humanitarian air bridge arrived in the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal today, carrying around 38 tonnes of relief and humanitarian aid, including 500 tents and 108 relief packages.

The shipment is part of the UAE’s continued efforts to respond to the repercussions of the disaster and support those affected.

With the arrival of the fourth aircraft, the total humanitarian and relief aid transported by the UAE by air to Nepal has reached around 186 tonnes. The aid includes food, shelter and medical supplies, as well as various relief and logistical equipment to meet urgent field needs and help alleviate the humanitarian impact of the floods and landslides that struck several affected areas of Nepal, leaving hundreds dead, injured or missing.

Dr Mahabir Pun, Nepal's Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation, praised the UAE’s continued provision of relief assistance, which has benefited large numbers of people affected by the floods and landslides in Nepal and supported various efforts to address the difficult conditions in the affected areas.

The UAE’s relief efforts are continuing alongside the provision of humanitarian supplies from the local market in Nepal, helping to accelerate the delivery of aid to those affected. These efforts are being coordinated with the relevant authorities to identify priorities based on needs on the ground.

Meanwhile, the Dubai Police search and rescue team continues its field missions in the affected areas, using specialised and advanced equipment and technologies for search and assessment operations, while supporting the efforts of the relevant Nepalese authorities and teams.

These efforts reflect the UAE’s longstanding humanitarian approach of responding swiftly to crises and disasters, standing by those affected and communities hit by natural disasters and humanitarian crises, and strengthening international humanitarian solidarity and action.