IHC to acquire majority stake in Marlan Space, advancing UAE space technology and infrastructure capabilities

ABU DHABI, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) -- IHC today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, International Tech Group SP LLC, is in the process of acquiring an 80% stake in Marlan Holding RSC Ltd, the holding company behind Marlan Space, subject to regulatory approvals.

The strategic majority acquisition will expand IHC’s technology portfolio into deeptech and the new space economy, providing a platform for investment and growth across satellite infrastructure, advanced manufacturing and emerging space technologies. The transaction also reflects IHC’s continued focus on building long-term platforms in sectors supported by structural global growth and technological innovation.

Marlan Space is an investor-operator focused on space and space-relevant companies and technologies. Its portfolio spans space systems, autonomous operations, and advanced compute. Marlan Space also founded and operates Orbitworks, the Middle East’s first private space infrastructure company and a joint venture with US-based Loft Orbital, to build commercial satellites at scale. Its flagship programme, Altair, is a multi-sensor, AI-enabled Earth observation constellation comprising multiple satellites and combining optical, hyperspectral, thermal, infrared and passive RF payloads with onboard processing. Based in Abu Dhabi, Orbitworks designs, builds, tests and operates satellite systems at its state-of-the-art assembly, integration and testing facility in KEZAD, supporting the production and deployment of satellite constellations for regional and international customers.

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, said, “Space is becoming an increasingly important part of the global technology and infrastructure landscape, with applications extending across communications, Earth observation, data, AI and many other sectors. Marlan Space has built a strong platform in this emerging ecosystem, combining technology, infrastructure and international partnerships. This acquisition gives IHC a strategic position in the new space economy and provides Marlan Space with access to the Group’s capital, capabilities and Dynamic Value Networks to accelerate its next phase of growth.”

Hamdullah Mohib, CEO of Marlan Space, added, “Joining IHC marks an important new chapter for Marlan Space. We have built the company around a clear ambition to establish globally competitive space capabilities from Abu Dhabi and to connect the UAE with the best technology and expertise internationally. With IHC as our majority shareholder, we will have an even stronger platform to scale our capabilities, deepen our partnerships and pursue opportunities across the global space economy. Our focus remains on building infrastructure and technologies that can serve the UAE while competing globally.”

The acquisition comes as the global space economy undergoes significant transformation, driven by declining launch costs, growing demand for satellite-enabled data and services, and increasing investment in sovereign space capabilities. Through Marlan Space, IHC will seek to build on Abu Dhabi’s growing role in advanced technologies while supporting the development of commercially scalable space infrastructure and services with international reach.

Marlan Space’s partnership with Loft Orbital provides an established international technology connection and supports Orbitworks’ ability to accelerate satellite deployment through flexible and standardised infrastructure. Building on these capabilities, Orbitworks is developing Altair, an AI-enabled Earth observation satellite constellation, with its first satellite completed and additional satellites being assembled in Abu Dhabi. The programme reflects the UAE’s growing ability to develop and deploy advanced space infrastructure domestically, while creating opportunities to combine space-based capabilities with AI, data and other advanced technologies.

The transaction further strengthens IHC’s exposure to technology-led sectors and complements the Group’s broader investments across artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure and advanced technologies. By connecting Marlan Space with capabilities across the Group, IHC aims to create opportunities for collaboration across technology, data, infrastructure and other sectors where satellite-based capabilities can generate long-term commercial value.

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.