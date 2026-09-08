ADRA enables 7,823 establishments benefit from late licence renewal fee waiver

ABU DHABI, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Registration Authority (ADRA), the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development’s (ADDED) arm to develop and regulate the business sector, has confirmed the success of its initiative to exempt economic establishments from outstanding late fines resulting from delays in renewing economic licences, which ran for three months until 15th August 2026, as part of ADRA’s efforts to support business growth and the private sector.

ADRA reported that 7,823 commercial and industrial establishments that had been unable to renew their licences on time during the previous period benefited from the initiative, with the total value of the exemptions exceeding AED 11.6 million.

The exemption from late licence renewal penalties is part of a broader package of facilitations and initiatives launched by ADDED in recent months to support entrepreneurs and companies across various economic sectors.

Mohamed Munif Al Mansoori, Director-General of ADRA, said, “The broad, positive response to the initiative to exempt economic establishments from outstanding amounts incurred due to delays in renewing their economic licences confirms the effectiveness of our approach. We continuously engage with the business sector to address their requirements and develop initiatives in line with applicable laws, regulations, and rules."

Last year (2025), the initiative to update the register of economic licences that have been expired for three years or more provided investors with an opportunity to rectify the status of their expired licences and benefit from wide and promising opportunities offered by Abu Dhabi’s economy.

“We continue our efforts to support entrepreneurs and startups, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), a key driver of economic growth and diversification. Abu Dhabi provides them with ease of establishing their businesses and enables them to launch their ventures, grow and expand across a wide range of economic activities," he added.