Fujairah Crown Prince receives ambassadors of Australia, Malaysia, China

FUJAIRAH, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, received separately at his office at the Emiri Court Ridwaan Jadwat, Ambassador of the Commonwealth of Australia to the UAE; Tengku Dato' Sirajuzzaman Tengku Mohamed Ariffin, Ambassador of Malaysia to the UAE; and Zeng Jixin, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the United Arab Emirates.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed welcomed the ambassadors, who paid a courtesy visit, and wished them success in carrying out their duties.

The meetings addressed matters of mutual interest and ways to strengthen cooperation and develop relations between the two sides across various fields.

The ambassadors expressed their pleasure at meeting the Crown Prince of Fujairah and appreciation for his warm welcome, praising the significant development witnessed by the Emirate of Fujairah across various sectors.

The meetings were attended by Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of the Crown Prince of Fujairah.