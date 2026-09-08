Dubai Customs reinforces city’s position as key global trade gateway with trade through Hatta crossing surging 175% in H1 2026

DUBAI, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Operational results achieved by the Hatta Customs Crossing in the first half of 2026 reaffirmed Dubai's ability to continually strengthen its position as a global centre for trade and investment, underpinned by its visionary leadership, which has established economic resilience, responsiveness, and government service efficiency as core pillars for enhancing the emirate's competitiveness and supporting the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 – aimed at doubling the size of Dubai's economy over the next decade and assuring its position among the world's top three urban economies.

At a time when geo-economic shifts have redrawn the map of global trade, altered shipping routes and supply chains, and placed unprecedented pressure on international trade movement, Dubai has not only maintained the smooth flow of its trade but has succeeded in strengthening its role on the region's overland trade map by attracting new trade flows and raising the efficiency of its logistics system.

The emirate's economic flexibility, proactive responsiveness, and advanced infrastructure have helped boost the confidence of investors and the business community.

The Hatta Customs Crossing recorded an exceptional performance in the first half of 2026, reflecting Dubai's proactive vision and the flexibility of the customs system managed by Dubai Customs, with total trade value through the crossing exceeding AED37.08 billion, compared to AED13.48 billion in the same period of 2025 – an exceptional growth rate of 175%. This reflects Dubai's ability to absorb shifts in regional trade movement and convert them into opportunities and added economic value that drive growth, reinforcing the emirate's position as a key hub for overland trade between regional and global markets.

This growth extended to overland commercial transport, with the number of loaded trucks reflecting an increase of 160.1%, at 108,811, compared to 41,831 in the same period of 2025 – reflecting the growing trade flows through the crossing and its pivotal role in supporting overland trade movement.

Alongside this performance, the Hatta Border Crossing continued its vital role in facilitating the movement of travellers from the Gulf Cooperation Council states, with the number of transiting buses up 77.5%, while more than 919,000 travellers and around 322,000 light vehicles passed through the crossing.

These indicators reflect the readiness of the operational system and its capacity to accommodate the accelerating growth in trade and traveller movement with high efficiency, while ensuring smooth traffic flow and the continuity of supply chains amid regional shifts.

Abdulla bin Damithan, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, said, “In a world where the map of trade is changing at an unprecedented pace, the ability to ensure the continuity of supply chains and strengthen investor confidence has become one of the most important pillars of economic competitiveness. Building on the vision of our leadership, Dubai continues to cement its position as a global gateway for trade and investment through flexible economic policies and an integrated system that anticipates change and enhances the emirate's readiness to absorb the accelerating shifts in the global economy, turning them into quality growth opportunities.”

He added, “The exceptional performance achieved by Hatta Customs Crossing embodies this strategic approach and confirms Dubai's ability to respond efficiently to regional shifts, ensuring the smooth flow of trade and the continuity of supply chains – reinforcing the emirate's position as a trusted partner and a key hub for global trade.”

He continued, “These results reflect the vision of our leadership in building a flexible, ready, and sustainable economy capable of seizing opportunities and turning challenges into growth drivers. Dubai is not merely keeping pace with global shifts – it is helping to shape the future of trade, through an integrated system that combines innovation, service efficiency, rapid responsiveness, and effective partnership with the business community.”

77Dubai Customs also supported the outstanding performance with a package of targeted initiatives aimed at strengthening the competitiveness of the business environment and mitigating the impact of rising global shipping costs. These include expanding the base of logistics service providers and attracting new companies to the market, helping increase competition and provide the business community with more efficient and competitive options.

The initiatives also included the adoption of the ‘Shahin’ smart electronic seal system, to protect and track shipments without imposing any additional fees on customers – helping strengthen supply chain security, reduce operational risks, and raise the reliability of goods movement, in support of trade sustainability and the protection of society.

Dr. Abdulla Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, said, “The competitiveness of global trade hubs no longer depends on a distinguished geographic location alone; it now rests on an integrated system capable of responding quickly to change, ensuring business continuity, and strengthening the reliability of supply chains. What Dubai has achieved over the past period confirms that its competitive strength is built not only on its advanced infrastructure, but on the efficiency of its institutional system and its ability to turn global challenges into new growth opportunities.”

He added, “At Dubai Customs, we will continue to develop proactive solutions that raise the efficiency of the customs system, support the reliability and sustainability of supply chains, and contribute to the growth of Dubai's economy and the emirate's appeal to investment – in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai Government's vision of building a more competitive and sustainable economy, and cementing the emirate's position as a leading global centre for trade and investment.”

Putting this into practice, Hatta Customs Centre used 7,870 electronic seals for trucks during the first half of 2026 under the ‘Shahin’ system – reflecting the growing use of smart technologies to enhance the security of goods movement, raise the efficiency of customs operations, and ensure the smooth flow of trade. This expansion is helping strengthen the confidence of the business community and support Dubai's goals of reinforcing its global leadership in the trade and logistics sectors.

This performance underscores the effectiveness of the proactive initiatives adopted by Dubai, foremost among them the ‘Green Corridor’ initiative, in ensuring the continuity of trade movement amid geo-economic shifts, attracting new trade flows, and enhancing the emirate's competitiveness and its position as a global centre for trade and investment.

Alongside its role in facilitating trade, Dubai Customs continued to carry out its duties by protecting society and safeguarding the national economy, with the Customs Inspection Sector at Hatta Crossing effecting 129 seizures during the first half of 2026.

These results reflect Dubai Customs' ability to deliver on its enduring slogan: ‘An eye on trade... and an eye on security.’ Through an integrated system that combines flexibility, innovation, rapid responsiveness, and effective partnership with the business community, Dubai continues to turn challenges into opportunities for sustainable growth, and to strengthen its role in shaping the future of overland trade in the region.