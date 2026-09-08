ADEX celebrates 7 years of leadership, achievement

ABU DHABI, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Marking the seventh anniversary of Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX), a national journey of pioneering achievements continues to strengthen ADEX’s position as a strategic partner in supporting UAE industries and expanding the presence of national products in global markets.

This journey reflects the UAE’s approach to building a diversified and sustainable economy, supported by an advanced and integrated industrial ecosystem that enhances competitiveness, resilience, and the ability of UAE exporters to expand internationally.

Through an integrated range of innovative financing tools and solutions, ADEX has helped transform the productive capabilities of UAE companies into promising export opportunities, supporting their business growth and enabling them to establish new trade relationships, thereby strengthening the presence of national products within the global trade ecosystem.

Over the past seven years, Abu Dhabi Exports Office has translated this approach into tangible results, providing AED6.8 billion in financing, contributing to the opening of more than 40 markets for UAE exporters, and signing 36 agreements with national and international partners. These achievements reflect the growing scope of ADEX’s initiatives to support the growth of UAE companies, facilitate their access to international markets, and create further opportunities for national products and industries to compete globally.

On this occasion, Khalil Al Mansouri, Executive Director of Abu Dhabi Exports Office, said, “National industry is one of the key pillars for enhancing the competitiveness of the national economy and strengthening its diversification and sustainable growth. Its importance extends beyond developing production capabilities to building UAE products that can compete and excel with confidence in regional and global markets. From this perspective, we at ADEX continue to work with our partners to enable UAE companies to strengthen their international presence, build strategic partnerships, access new markets, and transform national industrial capabilities into promising opportunities, thereby enhancing the added value to the national economy and further strengthening the UAE’s industrial standing globally.”

As ADEX enters its eighth year, the next phase will focus on expanding opportunities for the national industrial sector through enhanced financing solutions and stronger partnerships, supporting its growth in global markets. By aligning the UAE’s strategic direction with national industrial ambitions and capabilities, ADEX continues to transform national potential into global opportunities, making UAE exports a bridge to markets worldwide and a success story defined by innovation and excellence.