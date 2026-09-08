Tolerance drives prosperity, investment stability, Minister tells Dubai conference

DUBAI, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, stated tolerance is a fundamental form of capital on which prosperity is built and an essential condition for sustainable economic growth and investment stability.

He made the remarks in his opening address at the fourth edition of the “Governments as Incubators for Tolerance” conference, organised by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence in cooperation with the AIM Congress and the Ministry of Foreign Trade.

Sheikh Nahyan highlighted President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s vision that prosperity should be founded on universal human values that guarantee freedom, equality, dignity and rights for all.

He said the UAE’s experience demonstrates how tolerance and human fraternity can create opportunities for economic and social progress, while attracting global talent to live and work in a safe environment that respects human dignity and rewards merit.

Sheikh Nahyan also noted that the conference is being held in Dubai under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, whose leadership has established Dubai as a global city embracing diverse cultures.

Addressing the link between tolerance and economic growth, Sheikh Nahyan said that while physical infrastructure moves goods and energy, tolerance carries something equally vital: “trust and confidence”.

He stressed that tolerance is particularly important to investors, noting that capital may be patient with many things, but not instability. Societies built on mutual respect and the rule of law, he said, give talent and capital compelling reasons to remain and invest.

Against a backdrop of global and regional uncertainty, Sheikh Nahyan said the UAE continues to address challenges with determination and openness, reinforcing trust among those who live and work in the country.

He said the conference programme includes the signing of memoranda of understanding with governments and institutions sharing the UAE’s vision, alongside discussions on translating social cohesion into economic value and harnessing public policy to support trade, investment and the attraction of visitors and talent.

For his part, King Ogiame Atuwatse III, the 21st Olu of Warri in Nigeria, said the UAE had demonstrated how values could be institutionalised through the establishment of a dedicated Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence.

He praised the UAE’s approach as a notable model of governance, saying societies capable of living together are also capable of building together and contributing to shared prosperity.

The conference also featured senior officials and experts who addressed economic integration, inclusive growth, international trade and the role of ethics and inclusion in sustainable economic development.