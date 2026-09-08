Arab Parliament condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi civilian, economic targets

CAIRO, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament, strongly condemned attacks carried out by the Houthi group against several Saudi cities and oil facilities, which left dozens of civilians wounded, including women and children.

In a statement on Tuesday, Al Yamahi stressed that Saudi Arabia’s security is a “red line”, warning that any threat to the Kingdom’s security constitutes a threat to Arab national security.

He reaffirmed the Arab Parliament’s full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures taken by the Kingdom to safeguard its security and stability.

Al Yamahi called on the international community and the UN Security Council to act to halt the attacks and adopt a firm stance against violations of the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of Arab states.