Statement by UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs in response to media reporting

ABU DHABI, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs underscores that the UAE Government does not comment on media stories or speculation regarding conversations between government leaders.

The UAE’s engagement since October 7 was consistently directed toward de-escalation, regional stability and preventing violence.

UAE and Israeli government entities have maintained open and direct lines of communication since the inception of the relationship more than five years ago. When necessary, all relevant intelligence has been and continues to be communicated between the relevant entities.