Arab Media Summit 2026 launches new website to enhance visitor experience

DUBAI, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Arab Media Summit Organising Committee has launched the Summit’s official website, providing guests, visitors and media with a single digital destination for information and services before and throughout the three-day event.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the Arab Media Summit 2026 is being held from 15 to 17 September at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Designed as the Summit’s main digital destination, the website goes beyond providing information about the event. It allows users to explore the Summit’s agenda, plan their visit, select sessions they wish to attend and keep up with the latest developments throughout the three-day event.

Built around the needs of users, the website provides easy access to the Summit’s different forums and events, agenda, speakers, guests and partners, as well as practical information on access and visitor services.

An interactive agenda allows users to navigate the Summit’s extensive programme, view session timings, participating speakers and event details, and plan their schedule in advance.

Dedicated speaker pages also provide information on prominent media leaders, thinkers, decision-makers and experts from the region and around the world, together with details of the sessions in which they will participate.

The website also features ‘Mai’, an AI-powered assistant designed to help guests and visitors quickly find the information they need. Users can ask ‘Mai’ questions about the programme, sessions, speakers, events, services and practical information, providing a simple way to navigate the Summit’s wide-ranging programme.

The website also offers information on the Summit’s forums, awards and initiatives, together with the latest news and updates, through a fully bilingual experience in Arabic and English.

To support the extensive local, regional and international media coverage of the Summit, the website features a dedicated digital media centre providing journalists and media organisations with access to official content and resources.

The media centre includes the latest Summit news and press releases, high-resolution logos for the Summit, its forums and awards, as well as visual assets and raw video footage for use by news organisations, broadcasters and digital platforms in their coverage.

Maryam Al Mulla, Director of the Dubai Press Club, said: “We wanted the Arab Media Summit 2026 website to be an integral part of the overall Summit experience. It has been designed to give guests, visitors and media everything they need in one place, with quick and easy access to the agenda, speakers, events, services and practical pinformation.

“With a programme of this scale and diversity, our priority was to make information as easy to access as possible. The AI-powered assistant ‘Mai’ adds another dimension to the experience, enabling users to ask questions directly and quickly find what they are looking for. At the same time, the digital media centre gives journalists and media organisations ready access to the official resources they need for their coverage. The website will be continuously updated throughout the Summit.”

The Arab Media Summit 2026 will bring together leading media figures, decision-makers, thinkers, writers, heads of media organisations, content creators and experts from the region and around the world. Its wide-ranging programme will examine the major transformations reshaping the media industry and its future, while providing a platform for dialogue and the exchange of ideas and expertise.

The Arab Media Summit 2026 official website can be accessed at: https://arabmediasummit.ae/agenda