Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi civilian, economic facilities

ABU DHABI, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemned attacks by the Houthi group on civilian and economic facilities in Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan and Najran in Saudi Arabia, which resulted in dozens of injuries among civilians, including women and children..

The Council also condemned the continued targeting of commercial vessels in the Red Sea and threats to the safety of maritime navigation.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Council categorically rejected the attacks, describing them as a flagrant violation of Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and a threat to the Kingdom’s security and stability.

The Council reaffirmed its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding the Kingdom’s security and stability.