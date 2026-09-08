Ahmed bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Media Council meeting, reviews final preparations for largest edition of Arab Media Summit

DUBAI, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council (DMC), chaired a Council meeting to review key projects and initiatives aimed at advancing Dubai’s media sector and strengthening its position as a leading regional hub for media innovation.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed commended the Council’s work and reaffirmed its commitment to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which has driven landmark initiatives including the Arab Media Summit and the Arab Media Award, which celebrates its Silver Jubilee this year.

Sheikh Ahmed also approved the launch of the national film competition “Stories of Our Determination”, organised by the Dubai Films and Games Commission (DFGC). Featuring 55 short films across four national themes, the competition aims to document stories of social solidarity and resilience in the UAE since the onset of the regional crisis in February. The initiative will culminate in a national screening, with the films preserved in a digital archive for future generations.

In the gaming sector, Dubai now has more than 490 companies and over 1,000 gaming licences issued. The number of registered companies has increased by 68% since 2025. The Dubai Program for Gaming 2033 aims to transform Dubai into one of the world’s top 10 gaming hubs, create 30,000 jobs and contribute US$1 billion to the emirate’s GDP.

The meeting, which was attended by Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council; and Nehal Badri, Secretary General of the Dubai Media Council; reviewed final preparations for the 24th Arab Media Summit, which features eight forums.

The meeting also reviewed preparations for the 25th Arab Media Award, with the winners to be honoured during the Summit, which will take place from 15 to 17 September at Dubai World Trade Centre.

This year’s edition of the Summit, the largest in its history, will feature more than 400 speakers from over 23 countries across more than 175 sessions, eight forums and over 35 dedicated media events. It is expected to bring together around 10,000 media professionals and industry stakeholders, supported by more than 90 young volunteers.

Al Marri noted that the Summit’s discussions will explore how Arab media can move beyond responding to change to actively shaping it and defining its direction, reaffirming Dubai's role in this field for nearly 25 years.

The Council also reviewed the Dubai media sector’s 2025 performance indicators, which highlighted efforts to strengthen the media economy and its contribution to Dubai’s GDP, promote competitive local content production, and further develop national talent.

The indicators showed that the sector’s contribution to Dubai’s GDP rose from 0.49% in 2022 to 1.42% in 2025, while annual foreign direct investment grew from US$1.46 billion in 2023 to US$1.62 billion in 2024. Media exports reached US$25 million in 2025, while the sector now comprises 25,000 private media companies and employs 120,000 people, including media professionals and creatives.

The meeting also reviewed updates on the Mohammed bin Rashid Scholarship for Media Students, which enrolled 20 new students in September 2026, bringing the total number of recipients to 264 since the Council assumed responsibility for the programme in 2022. The scholarship is offered for Bachelor's programmes in Communication and Information Studies, with specialisations in digital production, storytelling and journalism, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Game Design and Development.

The meeting was attended by Council members: Aisha Miran; Malek Al Malek; Mohammad Ali Lootah; Khalfan Juma Belhoul; Mohammed Al Mulla; Younus Al Nasser, Arif Amiri; and Abdullah Hamaid Belhoul.