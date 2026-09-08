Hili Forum 2026 concludes with 1,600 participants advancing Gulf security dialogue

ABU DHABI, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The third edition of Hili Forum 2026 concluded today in Abu Dhabi, marking the end of two days of discussions jointly organised by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR) and the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA).

Held under the theme, “Gulf at Crossroads: Conflict, Consequences and Course Correction,” the Forum convened more than 1,600 attendees, including decision-makers, senior officials, diplomats, academics and international experts. More than 75 speakers from 35 countries took part in discussions across the two-day programme, addressing key issues spanning regional security, economic resilience, geopolitical shifts and emerging technologies.

The Forum’s second day centred on the geotechnology pillar, with discussions exploring how data, drones and digital technologies are reshaping global power dynamics and their implications for security, the economy and international relations.

The day opened with a keynote address by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, who said: "The Hili Forum has become one of the region's most important platforms for navigating the geopolitical shifts shaping our collective future. The UAE has consistently demonstrated its ability to turn global challenges into strategic opportunities, diversifying trade and logistics routes, accelerating infrastructure development, and investing in the technologies and industries of tomorrow. Our vision for growth remains clear. We will continue to expand our network of trade and investment partnerships, support the smooth flow of global commerce, and strengthen the UAE's role as a vital bridge between continents."

Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director General of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, said: “The participants’ active engagement enriched the Forum’s discussions through the diverse questions, ideas and perspectives they brought forward. The concurrent sessions also created opportunities for direct engagement with policymakers and experts on the issues shaping the future of the Gulf and the wider world. These interactions strengthened knowledge exchange and helped build valuable professional and intellectual connections. They also underscored the importance of Hili Forum as an open platform for dialogue, learning and knowledge exchange, contributing to a deeper understanding of today’s challenges and helping to anticipate future opportunities.”

Dr. Ebtesam Al Teneiji, Deputy Director General of the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research, said: “Hili Forum convened this year at a time of accelerating transformation, making questions surrounding the Gulf’s security, economy and international relations more pressing than ever. What distinguished the Forum was that it went beyond simply interpreting these shifts. It brought together a diverse group of experts and decision-makers to examine their implications for the region and explore options that could contribute to course correction and strengthen the Gulf’s readiness for what lies ahead.”

The day’s programme included the plenary session “Data, Drones, Digital (Dis) Order,” with the participation of Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Cyber Security Council; Ambassador Yoo Jeh Seung, former Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the UAE; Daniel Mouton, Vice President and Chief Executive, Middle East, Lockheed Martin Corporation; and Talal AlKaissi, CEO of Core42 and Acting Group Chief Global Affairs Officer at G42.

The programme also featured a presentation by Dr. David Scharia, Director and Chief of Branch at the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate of the United Nations Security Council, as well as a fireside chat with Luigi Di Maio, European Union Special Representative for the Gulf Region.

The Forum’s programme culminated in the plenary session “Role of Middle Powers in a Ruptured Global Order,” featuring Carl Bildt, Co-chair of the ECFR Council and former Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Sweden; Vuk Jeremić, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia; and Zhandos Shaimardanov, Director of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Hili Forum 2026 concluded by reaffirming the importance of dialogue and the exchange of perspectives in understanding the rapid transformations shaping the region and the wider world. The Forum also highlighted the need for practical approaches to strengthen the Gulf’s security, stability and prosperity, while supporting its role in shaping the future of the regional and international order.