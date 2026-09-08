AIM Congress charts global investment shift towards AI, advanced technologies

DUBAI, 8th September, 2026 (WAM)-- Fahad Al Gergawi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Trade, stated global investment priorities are increasingly shifting towards advanced technology, artificial intelligence, digital transformation, infrastructure and long-term strategic partnerships.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of AIM Congress 2026, Al Gergawi said the UAE continues to strengthen its investment environment and focus on priority sectors, particularly advanced technology, AI, logistics and infrastructure, including ports, airports and transport networks.

He added the UAE’s investment approach extends beyond financial returns to creating a positive impact on both host economies and the national economy, while global supply-chain shifts are driving companies to locate production closer to their target markets.

Dawood Al Shezawi, Chairman of the AIM Global Foundation, said AI and digital transformation have become central to capital allocation strategies, with emerging technologies, green infrastructure and smart cities attracting significant investor interest.

He added that foreign direct investment inflows into the UAE reached AED177.3 billion in 2025, helping the country rank ninth globally, while institutional investors increasingly view the UAE as a strategic partner for long-term growth.