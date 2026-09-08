UAE pavilion draws 1,037 visitors at El Alamein Airshow opening

EL ALAMEIN, Egypt, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE national pavilion officially opened at the El Alamein International Airshow 2026, which runs until 10 September at El Alamein International Airport in Egypt’s Matrouh Governorate.

The pavilion attracted significant interest from official delegations, decision-makers, industry experts, specialists and visitors on the opening day of the exhibition.

As the largest national pavilion at the event, spanning 871 square metres, the UAE pavilion made a strong impression on the first day, showcasing the latest capabilities, solutions and technologies developed by Emirati companies across the defence, aviation, aerospace, aircraft maintenance and advanced technology sectors. The display highlights the rapid progress of the UAE’s national industries and their growing competitiveness in regional and international markets.

The pavilion is supported by the Ministry of Defence and the Tawazun Council, and organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company. It brings together a distinguished group of leading UAE companies, including EDGE Group, Generation 5, Abu Dhabi Aviation Group and its subsidiaries, and Multi Level Group.

The pavilion welcomed a number of senior officials and military delegations from the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the Kingdom of Morocco on the opening day. Visiting delegations explored the advanced capabilities, technologies and solutions showcased by participating UAE companies, gaining insight into the significant achievements of the UAE’s defence, aviation, aerospace and advanced technology industries.

The strong momentum generated on the first day was reflected in several key indicators. The pavilion welcomed 1,037 visitors, while participating UAE organisations and companies held 59 meetings with international delegations, partners and stakeholders. These included eight meetings by EDGE Group, four by Generation 5, 10 by Abu Dhabi Aviation Group, and six by Multi Level Group. In addition, 15 meetings were held to promote IDEX and NAVDEX 2027, 10 meetings focused on UMEX and SimTEX, and six meetings supported the promotion of ISNR. The day’s activities culminated in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Abu Dhabi Aviation and Air Cairo, further demonstrating the pavilion’s role as a platform for partnership-building, business development and international collaboration.

Participating companies are showcasing a diverse range of advanced systems, solutions and products that reflect the UAE’s industrial and technological expertise. Displays include capabilities in aviation, aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), autonomous systems, unmanned aviation, and other specialised technologies. The pavilion provides an integrated platform for presenting UAE innovations while facilitating discussions on future partnerships and cooperation opportunities with international participants.

The UAE’s participation is particularly significant given the growing prominence of the El Alamein International Airshow as a regional platform bringing together leading organisations from the aviation, aerospace and defence sectors across Africa and the Middle East. The exhibition covers 125,000 square metres and features more than 250 exhibitors from 50 countries, alongside representatives from governments, armed forces, civil aviation authorities, space agencies and specialised industrial organisations.

The strong turnout at the UAE pavilion on the opening day underscores the importance of the UAE’s participation and its role in creating new channels of engagement between national companies and international counterparts. The event provides valuable opportunities to explore commercial and investment prospects, while encouraging the exchange of knowledge and expertise across key industries.

ADNEC Group is also participating in the exhibition to promote Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global hub for the defence, security, aviation and aerospace sectors, while highlighting its portfolio of internationally renowned events, including IDEX, NAVDEX, UMEX, SimTEX and ISNR.

The UAE pavilion will continue welcoming visitors at Stand C70 until 10 September, providing UAE companies with a platform to engage with international delegations, experts and industry professionals, explore new business opportunities, and strengthen the presence of UAE industries in global markets.