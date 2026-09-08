Etihad flies to Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coast from 4 October

ABU DHABI, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Etihad Airways has announced the launch of flights to Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coast from 4th October 2026, adding a year-round leisure destination to its network via Red Sea International Airport in Tabuk Province, just over three hours from Abu Dhabi.

Guests across Etihad's network will be able to reach the Red Sea year-round with a single connection in Abu Dhabi, including from across the Gulf and the Indian subcontinent.

The Red Sea will become Etihad's sixth destination in Saudi Arabia, alongside Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Medina and Al Qassim.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said, “The kind of holiday people normally take a long-haul flight for – islands, reefs and relaxation – is now a short flight from Abu Dhabi and a single connection from anywhere across our network.”

Flights between Abu Dhabi and the Red Sea will begin on 4th October 2026 with one service a week, increasing to twice weekly from 25th October.