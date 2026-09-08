Al-Alamein Trilateral Summit reaffirms solidarity with Gulf states' security

CAIRO, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Egypt, Cyprus and Greece reaffirmed their full solidarity with the Arab Gulf states and support for their security, stability, sovereignty and territorial integrity, rejecting any actions or threats that could escalate tensions or undermine regional security and stability.

The position was outlined in a joint declaration issued on Tuesday at the conclusion of the Al-Alamein Trilateral Summit, which brought together Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President Nikos Christodoulides of Cyprus and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The leaders stressed the need to resolve disputes and crises through political and diplomatic means, refrain from the threat or use of force, and fully uphold international law and the principles of the UN Charter, including respect for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of states.

They reaffirmed their commitment to continued coordination and joint action to promote peace, security and stability in the Middle East and counter any moves threatening regional security.