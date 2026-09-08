DLD expands use of AI, develops specialised real estate talent

DUBAI, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Land Department (DLD) highlighted, on the second day of the International Property Show (IPS 2026), its plans to expand the use of artificial intelligence in developing real estate services and operations, alongside specialised educational and professional pathways in collaboration with the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) and the University of Dubai to develop talent for the sector’s future needs.

A panel discussion titled “The Era of Agentic AI: From Chatbots to Digital Colleagues” explored the evolution of AI from providing answers to executing tasks, analysing data and supporting transaction processing, helping reduce repetitive data entry, accelerate application processing and improve service efficiency.

DLD showcased its “Initial Registration” platform as a practical example of using AI to read documents, extract relevant data and support the processing of transactions that meet the required criteria.

As part of its talent development efforts, DLD highlighted the “Real Estate Sector Diploma”, developed in collaboration with HCT. The programme comprises 90 hours of study over two academic years, with its inaugural cohort scheduled to begin in autumn 2026.

The University of Dubai also showcased specialised academic programmes being developed with DLD, including a bachelor’s programme covering finance, investment, valuation, real estate regulation, property management and real estate technologies.

DLD, a strategic partner of IPS 2026, continues its participation in the exhibition at Dubai World Trade Centre through 9th September.