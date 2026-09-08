Dubai Humanitarian coordinates aid airlift to Nepal in wake of devastating floods

DUBAI, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Humanitarian (DXBH) has dispatched a relief shipment to Nepal, bolstering the international community’s response to the humanitarian crisis triggered by the devastating floods that struck the country last month.

Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Chairman of Dubai Humanitarian, said: “As flood-affected communities in Nepal continue their recovery, this shipment adds to the collective response of the international humanitarian community operating out of Dubai, reaffirming the emirate’s position as a critical link in the global supply chain. Dubai Humanitarian is also proud of the longstanding partnership with Emirates SkyCargo who have supported and operated this flight given the exceptional emergency circumstances and as part of the country’s response and humanitarian initiatives. The dispatch reflects also Dubai Humanitarian’s role as a global hub for pre-positioning, last-mile delivery, and interagency coordination, enabling the quick movement of urgent relief items to communities in need.”

The shipment comprising around 74 metric tonnes of emergency humanitarian supplies was delivered to Kathmandu on 8 September 2026 aboard a Boeing 777-F operated by Emirates SkyCargo, which departed from Dubai World Central (DWC). The cargo included tents and shelter materials, medicines, hygiene kits and winter kits from the prepositioned stocks of UNICEF, World Food Programme’s United Nations Humanitarian Response Depot (WFP-UNHRD), and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

Badr Abbas, Divisional Senior Vice President, Emirates SkyCargo, said: “Emirates SkyCargo has a longstanding relationship with Dubai Humanitarian, working side by side to support communities affected by natural disasters and humanitarian crises around the world. Our partnership combines Dubai Humanitarian’s expertise in humanitarian relief with Emirates SkyCargo’s network and logistics capabilities to ensure critical aid reaches those who need it the most. We are proud to once again support Dubai Humanitarian in this mission, operating a special charter flight to Kathmandu, ensuring life-saving aid can move quickly and efficiently.”

The airlift’s transportation cost was covered through the Global Humanitarian Impact Fund (GHIF), reflecting Dubai Humanitarian's continued commitment to establishing sustainable humanitarian response mechanisms, removing logistical and financial barriers that can delay life-saving aid from reaching those who need it most.