UNGA President closes 80th session with call for reform and Charter defence

NEW YORK, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Annalena Baerbock, President of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday reaffirmed the indispensable role of the UN while emphasizing that organizational reform and the defence of its Charter must remain top priorities for Member States.

Speaking at the closing plenary alongside Secretary-General António Guterres, Baerbock highlighted the UN's essential work in educating children, protecting civilians, and delivering global humanitarian assistance. She noted that these daily successes often go unnoticed amidst rising skepticism and geopolitical divisions.

During the 80th session, the General Assembly held 18 high-level meetings, conducted 116 formal plenaries, adopted 317 resolutions, and established new frameworks for international governance on artificial intelligence.

Baerbock endorsed Secretary-General Guterres’s "UN80 Initiative" to streamline bureaucracy and eliminate overlapping mandates. She stressed that reforms must uphold the UN Charter, particularly given ongoing conflicts in Gaza, Ukraine, and Myanmar.

Concluding her address, Baerbock highlighted the 1,460 days remaining to meet the Sustainable Development Goals and called for a transparent, inclusive process to select the next UN Secretary-General.