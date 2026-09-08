Dubai developers launch multi-billion-dirham projects as property investment demand rises

DUBAI, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s property market continues to attract local and international investment, supported by the emirate’s global appeal, diverse projects, flexible payment plans, security, quality of life and advanced infrastructure, according to developers participating in the International Property Show (IPS 2026).

Participating companies also unveiled plans for new projects and investments worth billions of dirhams.

Rajinder Kaur, Sales Director at Union Properties, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that investors are increasingly seeking opportunities combining competitive prices, project quality and developer credibility.

Raja Jawad Ahmed, Sales Director at Azizi Developments, said the company has delivered more than 100 projects and currently has over 50 projects under development and available off-plan.

He said Dubai’s off-plan, secondary and rental markets remain resilient, and expects property values to rise further in the coming years, supported by the emirate’s position as a global hub for business, trade and technology.

Hussein Ezz Eddin, Chief Sales Officer at Prestige One Developments, said the company plans to invest AED3 billion to AED4 billion during the 2026-2027 property season through land acquisitions and new residential and commercial projects in key locations across Dubai.

He said the company has launched four projects since the beginning of the year and plans to launch a further seven to eight during the current season.

He added that investor interest is focused on prime locations, particularly waterfront developments, properties near Burj Khalifa and residences carrying international hospitality brands.