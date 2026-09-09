Qatar’s Islamic banking sector expands, fueled by digitalisation, sustainability

DOHA, 9th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Qatar's Islamic banking sector continues to demonstrate steady growth, consolidating its position within the national financial system, driven by overall banking sector strength, evolving regulatory frameworks, expanding digital services, and rising demand for sukuk and sustainable finance.

The latest Qatar Central Bank (QCB) data from its 2025 Financial Stability Report issued in August highlights the resilience and stability of the Qatari banking sector. Total bank assets grew by 5.1 percent, propelled by credit growth in both the public and private sectors. Asset quality continued to improve amid declining non-performing loans (NPLs) and strengthened risk coverage provisions, while capital reserves and liquidity remained well above regulatory minimums.

According to the report, the banking sector's capital adequacy ratio reached 19.9 percent in 2025, up from 19.6 percent in 2024, with the Tier 1 capital ratio rising to 15.7 percent from 15.2 percent. The NPL ratio dropped to 3.4 percent from 3.6 percent, while the NPL provision coverage ratio climbed to 84.6 percent from 77.4 percent.

Liquid assets accounted for 25.2 percent of total assets and 58.8 percent of short-term liabilities. Meanwhile, the 9th Annual Report on Islamic Finance in the State of Qatar by Bait Al-Mashura Finance Consultations details the expansion of the broader Islamic finance ecosystem. Total sector assets reached QAR 718.5 billion in 2025, up from QAR 682.3 billion in 2024.

Islamic banks held the largest share at 85.8 percent, QAR 616.5 billion, reflecting a 5.3 percent annual growth rate that exceeded conventional commercial banks, which stood at 5 percent, representing nearly 28 percent of total Qatari banking assets. Sukuk ranked second with roughly 11 percent of total Islamic financial assets, followed by Takaful (Islamic insurance) at 0.7 percent, with the remainder spread across Islamic finance, investment companies, and investment funds.

Domestic assets of Islamic banks reached QAR 554.3 billion, registering a 4.6 percent growth, while deposits rose 7.5 percent to QAR 364.4 billion, accounting for nearly 35 percent of total banking sector deposits. Total financing provided by Islamic banks grew 4.2 percent to QAR 418.3 billion, representing about 29 percent of total banking sector financing.

The substantial footprint of Qatar's four Islamic banks, Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Masraf Al Rayan, Dukhan Bank, and Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB), is underscored by their strong market shares across major economic sectors. Islamic banks accounted for 63 percent of total consumer financing, 44 percent of real estate financing, 42 percent of construction financing, and 34 percent of industrial financing, with 96 percent of their total financing directed toward the domestic market.

In this conducive environment, economists and industry experts interviewed by Qatar News Agency (QNA) believe that Islamic banking in Qatar is experiencing multifaceted growth, driven by digitalisation, financial innovation, and sustainable financing.

CEO of QIIB Dr. Abdulbasit Ahmed Al Shaibei told QNA that the sector's outperformance stems from Qatar's solid operating environment, long-term strategic plans, and the sector's ability to innovate Sharia-compliant products tailored to retail and corporate needs while upholding risk management and governance standards.

Al Shaibei highlighted that early investment in digital infrastructure enhanced operational efficiency, reduced costs, and improved customer experience, bolstering confidence in Islamic financial institutions. He added that QIIB relies on a solid capital base and solvency to scale digital offerings, establish strategic partnerships, and export Islamic banking expertise to international markets.

On the sukuk market, Al Shaibei noted strong growth prospects tied to national development projects under Qatar National Vision 2030. He highlighted sukuk's mechanism for linking investment liquidity to real economic projects and QIIB's presence in international capital markets, ranging from its inaugural $700 million issuance in 2012 to its recent QAR 500 million listing on the Qatar Stock Exchange. He also emphasised the importance of green and sustainable instruments, pointing to QIIB's $500 million "Oryx" sustainable sukuk listed on the London Stock Exchange witnessed demand exceeding eight times the issuance value.

Similarly, Vice Chairman of Bait Al-Mashura Finance Consultations, Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Sulaiti, told QNA that digitalisation has become a primary driver of growth in Islamic finance, providing models and products capable of meeting customer needs and enhancing financial inclusion. He noted that the global Islamic fintech market has exceeded $198 billion and is projected to reach $341 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate of 11.5 percent, with the artificial intelligence boom serving as a catalyst.

Dr. Al-Sulaiti pointed out that sustainable sukuk issuances in Qatar have exceeded QAR 20 billion, highlighting Masraf Al Rayan's QAR 500 million green sukuk listing on the Qatar Stock Exchange in Q1 as a major milestone. He urged continued regulatory updates aligned with global ESG standards, incentives for green issuers, expanded project eligibility, and deeper liquidity in secondary sukuk markets.

Addressing major challenges, Dr. Al-Sulaiti identified global economic uncertainty, geopolitical conflicts, supply chain friction, shifting borrowing costs, intense competition from conventional banks, and the difficulty of aligning rapid digital adoption with Sharia regulatory compliance.

Nevertheless, he projected continued momentum for Qatari Islamic banking over the next five years, driven by an expanding asset base, increased private sector financing, and growing investment in renewable energy and green projects supporting Qatar's transition toward a sustainable, knowledge-based economy.

Qatar's Islamic finance ecosystem also encompasses non-banking institutions, including takaful, sukuk, finance and investment companies and investment funds. The QCB report showed licensed Sharia-compliant finance companies grew their total assets by 3.6 percent to QAR 2.62 billion by the end of 2025, with Islamic financing accounting for 78.8 percent of their total assets compared to 74.2 percent in 2024. The Qatar Central Bank continues to update regulatory framework standards covering sustainable finance, ESG disclosures, governance, insurance, and Takaful to foster risk management and digital innovation.

These figures confirm that Islamic banking in Qatar is entering a new phase of growth spanning artificial intelligence, green sukuk, private sector lending, and economic diversification.