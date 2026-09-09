Ministerial Council for Artificial Intelligence and Development reviews Second Phase of Agentic AI Project

ABU DHABI, 9th September, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, has chaired a meeting of the Ministerial Council for Artificial Intelligence and Development, held at Qasr Al Watan, Abu Dhabi. The Council reviewed the Agentic AI Project's strategy and updates, and other related national initiatives.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, continues to develop an advanced government model that employs modern technologies and artificial intelligence to enhance the efficiency of government work, accelerate execution, and improve the community’s quality of life.

His Highness said, "Agentic AI is the new phase in our journey of developing the Government of the Future. Our target is to transform its capabilities into tangible impact on government efficiency, quality of services, and speed of execution, and to build national capabilities who are able to lead this transformation efficiently and responsibly."

His Highness added, "We are building a government system that is smarter, more flexible and more proactive; A system that leverages Agentic AI to develop services, operations and tasks, and to shape policies and decisions. This should be achieved in a secure and reliable digital infrastructure, in a way that strengthens the readiness of the UAE Government for the future and reinforces its leadership in developing government work models."

During the session, the Council reviewed key features and targets of the Agentic AI Project's strategy, which represents a unified national framework for expanding the adoption of Agentic AI applications and models in government work and strengthening the UAE Government's global leading position in this field.

The Council also reviewed the project's key initiatives, including the establishment of a national technical ecosystem for Agentic AI, under the name "FedAI," to enable federal government entities to develop, adopt and operate Agentic AI solutions within a flexible and secure system, the establishment of a customer experience lab to apply Agentic AI in government services and other fields; and the launch of several government internal competitions "challenges" to engage employees in developing solutions, among other initiatives.

The Council discussed the results of the project's first phase of implementation, which focused on building government capabilities, surveying and assessing government services, operations and tasks, and setting priorities. The meeting also reviewed projects, services and operations submitted by ministries and federal entities. The Projects will be launched in the coming phase using Agentic AI.

In the same meeting, the Council reviewed multiple governmental decisions on regulating different sectors, including healthcare and genomics, commercial companies, the cooperative sector, telemarketing, enhancing the safety of food products, and improving the efficiency of the tax system, among other legislative proposals in various fields.

The Council also discussed updates on the implementation of national strategies and policies, and multiple government reports and policies related to environmental sustainability, renewable energy, and encouraging investment in the UAE.