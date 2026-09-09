MOI rolls out ‘UAE Emergency Number’ campaign

ABU DHABI, 9th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Interior (MOI), in cooperation with the Dubai Police General HQs and police general HQs across the UAE, is launching the “UAE Emergency Number Day” campaign, observed annually on 9th September under the slogan “Every Second Counts.”

The campaign aims to promote the responsible use of the emergency number (999) and raise awareness among community members of the appropriate number to contact according to the nature of each situation, helping ensure faster assistance and the protection of lives and property.

The campaign highlights the distinction between 999, the emergency number for situations requiring urgent intervention, and 901, which handles general inquiries and non-emergency police services. Raising awareness of this distinction helps ensure that emergency lines remain accessible for genuine emergencies. To reach different segments of the community, the campaign delivers its awareness messages in multiple languages.

Another key message of the campaign is the importance of providing accurate and clear information when reporting an incident. Callers are urged to state the precise location, explain the circumstances clearly, cooperate with the call taker and provide accurate answers to questions. This information enables operations rooms to evaluate the situation, determine the required response and deploy specialised teams to the scene as quickly as possible.

The campaign’s various activities aim to reduce non-emergency calls to 999, improve the quality of reports and educate community members on the correct way to request assistance. In turn, this supports faster response times and reinforces public confidence in police efficiency. The campaign also draws attention to the work of emergency personnel and the vital roles they perform in safeguarding lives and property.

Brigadier General Abdul Aziz Al-Ahmad, Director of Central Operations at the Ministry of Interior, said that designating September 9 as “UAE Emergency Number Day” reflects the importance of reinforcing public awareness of the proper use of police communication channels. He said the slogan “Every Second Counts” expresses the critical importance of time in emergencies, where prompt reporting and accurate information can have a direct impact on speeding up response and saving lives.

He added that the campaign is intended to foster a sustainable culture of responsible emergency-number use, helping community members understand when assistance is required, how to request it and which communication channel to use according to the nature of the situation. Multilingual awareness messages will support these efforts and ensure they reach different segments of society.

Brigadier Turki Abdulrahman bin Faris, Director of the General Department of Operations at Dubai Police, said the accuracy of information provided when reporting an incident is fundamental to achieving a swift response. He called on community members to provide their precise location, explain the situation clearly and cooperate with the call taker. This allows operations rooms to assess the situation effectively and dispatch the appropriate teams and resources promptly.

He noted that the campaign also showcases the efforts of call takers, operations room personnel, field teams and support teams, highlighting their humanitarian and professional roles in protecting lives and property.

He stressed that public cooperation starts with using 999 exclusively for emergencies and 901 for inquiries and non-emergency police services. Directing each call to the appropriate number helps keep emergency lines available and enables emergency teams to reach those who need assistance without unnecessary delay.