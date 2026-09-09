President’s visit to Germany represents significant milestone in UAE–German relations: UAE Ambassador

BERLIN, 9th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Ahmed Al Attar, UAE Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany, said that the state visit of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Germany represents a significant milestone in UAE–German relations and opens up broad opportunities to further strengthen and elevate bilateral cooperation.

He added, “Since 1972, the UAE and Germany have steadily built a partnership that has grown stronger with each passing year. The signing of the Strategic Partnership Agreement in 2004 marked an important milestone, establishing a broader framework for cooperation between the two countries. This was followed by a series of important steps to further reinforce bilateral ties.

The figures reflect the depth of the bilateral economic relationship between the two countries.

Non-oil trade reached US$15.56 billion in 2025, representing growth of 14.6% compared with 2024.

However, our partnership extends beyond trade.

The UAE and Germany are increasingly focusing on sectors that will shape the future of the economy, from artificial intelligence to advanced technologies, clean energy, hydrogen, advanced manufacturing, digital infrastructure, and logistics.”

Al Attar noted, “Germany offers leading industrial, technical, and research expertise, while the UAE offers an advanced investment ecosystem, advanced infrastructure, and a strategic location connecting Asia, Europe, and Africa.

This integration unlocks opportunities for new investments and innovative projects, while offering broader prospects for startups, entrepreneurs, and young talent in both countries.

The visit reflects a mutual commitment to develop the partnership and transform cooperation opportunities into constructive projects and initiatives, while creating new opportunities that serve the interests of both countries and their peoples and pave the way for a more prosperous future.

In the energy sector, prospects for cooperation are expanding across renewable energy, hydrogen, and climate technologies, supporting energy security while accelerating the transition toward a more sustainable future.

This is a partnership that looks beyond what has already been achieved and focuses on what can be further accomplished.

In reality, UAE–German relations are built on trust and integration, with a shared vision for a prosperous and promising future for both countries and their peoples.”