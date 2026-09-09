Bloom Holding launches final phase of Bloom Living

ABU DHABI, 9th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Bloom Holding, a master developer committed to curating premium communities that provide a high standard of living, has announced the launch of Alhambra, the final release of Bloom Living, its fully integrated and all-inclusive community in Abu Dhabi.

Inspired by Mediterranean Spanish architecture, Alhambra features Souk Alhambra, which lies at the heart of the development and brings together retail and essential services, forming the social centre of Bloom Living and offering a carefully curated mix of everyday essentials.

Carlos Wakim, CEO of Bloom Holding, said, “Alhambra marks a defining milestone for Bloom Living, bringing the community’s residential, retail, dining, and essential services together in one walkable destination that forms the vibrant heart of this landmark development.”

He added, “It reflects our vision of building communities that are complete, connected, and centred around everyday life. We believe the future of living is about ease, access, and meaningful experiences, where everything people need is close to home.”

Wakim said, “Today, Bloom Living is already coming to life, with residents living and thriving in Cordoba and Toledo, the first and second phases of the community. We are also progressing steadily with the remaining phases, all on track for delivery as scheduled.”

Bloom Living is also designated as an investment zone allowing buyers of all nationalities to purchase residential units in the development.