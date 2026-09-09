Dubai Electronic Security Centre participates in GISEC Global 2026 as Official Government Cybersecurity Partner

DUBAI, 9th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Electronic Security Centre (DESC) will participate as the Official Government Cybersecurity Partner at GISEC Global 2026, taking place from 16th to 18th September 2026 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai.

Through its participation this year, DESC will showcase its latest initiatives and developments in cybersecurity, bring together international expertise and contribute to key discussions addressing the evolving global cybersecurity landscape. The Centre will also host the second editions of two of its flagship cybersecurity competitions, the Dubai Cyber Challenge – Government Edition and the School of Cyber Defense.

The Dubai Cyber Challenge, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, will bring together cybersecurity professionals from Dubai Government entities to test their capabilities through practical challenges designed to reflect real-world cyber scenarios.

The School of Cyber Defense will provide university students from across the UAE with an opportunity to demonstrate and further develop their cybersecurity skills through realistic challenges, with finalists competing during GISEC Global 2026.

Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, Chief Executive of the Dubai Electronic Security Centre, said, “The digital landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace, and with it, cyber challenges are becoming increasingly complex. This requires an ecosystem that can anticipate change, adapt and respond effectively. At DESC, we continue to develop solutions and initiatives that keep pace with these shifts, strengthen Dubai’s readiness and enhance its ability to address the challenges of the future.

Our participation at GISEC Global 2026 provides an opportunity to showcase part of this work, exchange expertise with our partners locally and internationally, and create new avenues for collaboration. We also look forward to unveiling new developments that reflect DESC’s direction towards harnessing advanced technologies to address evolving cyber threats, further strengthening Dubai’s position as one of the world’s most secure and resilient digital cities.”

On 17th September, DESC will host members of the International Coalition for Cybersecurity Workforce (ICCSW) on the Government Stage in Hall 6, bringing together speakers and experts to discuss the future of cybersecurity skills and the alignment of skills frameworks and professional standards internationally.

DESC’s participation in the event supports the objectives of the Dubai Cyber Security Strategy and reflects its commitment to developing specialised capabilities, exchanging expertise and expanding collaboration with partners locally and internationally.

DESC invites the public to register for GISEC Global 2026, attend its sessions, and visit the Dubai Electronic Security Centre at Hall 5 to explore its latest initiatives and projects and engage with its team and experts throughout the three-day event.

Registration is available at visit.gisec.ae.