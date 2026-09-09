Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses UOS-SCI cooperation agreement signing

SHARJAH, 9th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah (UOS), witnessed, on Wednesday, the signing of a cooperation agreement between the UOS and Sharjah Charity International (SCI) at his office at the university.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sharjah Charity International (SCI), by Professor Dr Issam Al-Din Ibrahim Ajami, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah (UOS), and Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem, Executive Director of Sharjah Charity International (SCI).

The agreement comes within the framework of the university and SCI’s shared social responsibility and aims to strengthen cooperation between academic institutions and charitable organisations. It seeks to support humanitarian and community initiatives, provide integrated healthcare services to eligible beneficiaries, and offer university students and academic staff opportunities for training and volunteering in service of the community.

The agreement aims to establish long-term cooperation between the University Medical Clinics at the UOS and SCI to provide high-quality, accessible healthcare services to people not covered by health insurance, positioning the university’s medical clinics as a leading centre for community healthcare.

The partnership will follow an integrated model under which the University Medical Clinics will provide clinical infrastructure, licensed medical personnel and operational management, while SCI will support the initiative by providing medical equipment and facilitating eligible beneficiaries’ access to services. The university’s contribution will also extend to supporting the SCI’s clinical services, including its medical centre in Khorfakkan.

The agreement will be implemented through a three-phase plan. The first phase will involve the immediate operation of university clinic services, making use of existing infrastructure and staff, with a focus on primary healthcare. The second phase will expand services to include ophthalmology, ear, nose and throat (ENT), dermatology, physiotherapy and radiology. The third phase will see the strategic expansion of the university clinics through the establishment of a cardiac unit, a day-surgery unit and a dedicated multi-purpose physiotherapy unit

Under the agreement, the university will provide free medical services to beneficiaries registered with the SCI, organise regular visits to the charity clinic in Khorfakkan, and assign doctors and consultants to serve the target groups. Meanwhile, SCI will cover the overall budget for equipping four clinics: ophthalmology, ENT, dermatology and physiotherapy.

The agreement also provides for university doctors and medical staff to participate in external humanitarian campaigns organised by the SCI, including campaigns to treat heart and eye diseases.

It also provides university students with training opportunities under the direct supervision of faculty members, while cooperation between the university clinics and the UOS’s Healthy Ageing Centre will continue to provide specialised services to senior citizens and residents.