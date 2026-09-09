ADIBF's 35th edition combines digital expansion with deeper cultural exchange

ABU DHABI, 9th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) and Director of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF), said that the 35th edition of the fair marks a qualitative leap in its journey by combining digital expansion with deeper global cultural exchange.

He noted that this year's edition features exhibitors from 95 countries, with seven countries participating for the first time in the fair's history: Kosovo, Colombia, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Venezuela and Cuba. This expansion enhances operational efficiency and reinforces Abu Dhabi's position as a global hub for the publishing and creative industries.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Tunaiji said ALC continues to enrich the fair with sustainable cultural initiatives closely connected to the cultural environment, making the event an inspiring platform for society and families.

He explained that this year's edition sees the launch of the inaugural "Emirati Pioneers" initiative, an annual programme highlighting Emirati figures who have left a lasting impact on the history of the UAE and the region. The initiative serves as a bridge between the nation's rich past, bright present and promising future, enabling younger generations to discover inspiring national role models and connecting reading with knowledge of the UAE's history, heritage and civilisational achievements.

He added that the Centre is introducing a new tradition to broaden community engagement with the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair through an artistic opening ceremony. The inaugural edition of the ceremony will trace the fair's journey from its launch in 1981 through 2026 and will feature a national programme celebrating love for the UAE through Emirati music and song.

Al Tunaiji said the record growth in international participation reflects the fair's strategic importance and the international creative community's confidence in Abu Dhabi. He noted that this growth attracts investment in the creative industries, provides financial and professional support platforms for Arab and young publishers, facilitates the exchange of publishing and translation rights, and helps build international partnerships.

These efforts, he added, strengthen Abu Dhabi's role as a major centre for knowledge production and the development of a cultural and intellectual economy, as well as a sustainable and influential capital within the global knowledge society.