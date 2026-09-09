Dubai Chambers signs MoU with Emirates Islamic to provide members with Shariah-compliant banking solutions, products

DUBAI, 9th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chambers has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, to provide businesses with streamlined access to tailored Shariah-compliant banking products, trade finance and corporate financing solutions designed to support their growth and operational efficiency.

Under the MoU, the two parties will work together to facilitate access to the banking and financing solutions offered by Emirates Islamic for Dubai Chamber of Commerce members. These include Shariah-compliant products, trade finance, cash management and corporate financing solutions tailored to the needs of Dubai Chambers members.

The two organisations will also collaborate to organise seminars, workshops and joint business forums aimed at strengthening financial awareness and supporting business growth.

Khalid AlJarwan, Executive Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Services at Dubai Chambers, said, “This partnership with Emirates Islamic forms part of our ongoing efforts to provide member companies with the solutions and tools that support their growth and expansion. By offering financial advisory services and Shariah-compliant financing products, we are helping businesses realise their full potential and increase their contribution to Dubai’s economic growth, in line with our commitment to supporting innovation, strengthening financial awareness and enhancing the competitiveness of the private sector.”

Vivek Shah, Head of Corporate and Institutional Banking at Emirates Islamic, said, “We are pleased to collaborate with Dubai Chambers to offer purposeful growth opportunities to businesses in Dubai. This partnership strengthens our commitment to driving meaningful economic progress and prosperity. Emirates Islamic is delivering value through innovative, ethical banking and finance solutions that strengthens industry competitiveness and enables scale by supporting the private sector with customer-centric propositions and financial awareness programmes.”

The MoU reflects Dubai Chambers’ ongoing commitment to delivering value-added services that address the evolving needs of the business community. By continually expanding its network of partnerships with financial institutions, Dubai Chambers is helping companies establish and manage their business in Dubai with greater flexibility and efficiency.