Future Leaders Empowerment Programme gains hands-on humanitarian experience at UAE Floating Hospital

AL ARISH, 9th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Future Leaders Empowerment Programme delegation participated in a number of humanitarian and community activities at the UAE Floating Hospital in Al Arish as part of its field programme and the efforts of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 to support the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The student delegation visited several hospital departments, where they learned about the nature of the work and the medical services and healthcare provided to Palestinian patients and injured people. They also gained first-hand insight into the efforts of medical and administrative teams to provide the necessary care.

The students took part in the opening of a new library at the hospital, providing patients with a space for reading during their treatment.

They also participated in honouring the winners of the Holy Quran memorisation competition, as part of activities and initiatives aimed at strengthening the humanitarian and social wellbeing of hospital beneficiaries.

The students distributed gifts and meals to patients, embodying the values of giving and solidarity while providing them with an opportunity to interact directly with patients and help bring joy and comfort to them.

The participation is part of the Future Leaders Empowerment Programme, which aims to equip participants with hands-on experience and strengthen their values of humanitarian and voluntary work and social responsibility by giving them an opportunity to gain first-hand insight into the UAE's approach to humanitarian action and learn about the country's medical and relief efforts in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.