UAE national team to participate in Chess Olympiad, Asian Games, Arab Championship

DUBAI, 9th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Board of Directors of the UAE Chess Federation has approved the participation of the UAE national team in the 46th edition of the Chess Olympiad, scheduled to take place in the Uzbek city of Samarkand from 15th to 27th September.

The Board also decided that the national team will participate in the sixth Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, to be held in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, from 11th to 21st December, as well as the Arab Men’s and Women’s Championship in Tunisia from 18th to 28th December 2026.

The decisions were made during the second meeting of the Federation’s Board of Directors yesterday, chaired by Dr. Ismail Ibrahim Al Khoori, and attended by Fouad Darwish, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors; Mohammed Waseem Khayyata, Second Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors; Abdullah Hassan Al Hammadi, Secretary General; Shamsa Al Hanai, Chairperson of the Media and Corporate Communications Committee; and Khalid Khoori, Board Member.

The meeting reviewed the administrative and technical reports and examined the ongoing efforts to support the candidacy of Fouad Darwish, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, for the position of Vice President of the International Chess Federation in the elections scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the Chess Olympiad. It also decided to appoint Al Hammadi as head of the national team delegation to Uzbekistan.

Al Hammadi said that the UAE national team’s participation in the Chess Olympiad represents an important milestone in its preparation programme, noting the Federation’s keenness to provide the best possible conditions for the players to achieve distinguished results, gain more experience and compete against the world’s best players.

He pointed out that the objective of the upcoming participations is to strengthen the UAE’s presence in regional, continental and international championships, and build on the positive results achieved. He praised the support of the Ministry of Sports and the Olympic Committee, as well as the cooperation of the clubs.