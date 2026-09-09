Emirates Environmental Group launches 25th Cycle of Clean UAE Campaign

DUBAI, 9th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) officially launched the 25th Cycle of the Clean UAE Campaign during a landmark Silver Jubilee Press Conference held at Al Khoory Sky Garden Hotel, Dubai, marking a quarter-century of the United Arab Emirates' most impactful and enduring environmental volunteer initiative.

Celebrating 25 years of environmental action, the Clean UAE Campaign has become a powerful symbol of national unity and environmental stewardship, bringing together federal and local government entities, private sector organisations, educational institutions, diplomatic missions, civil society organisations, families and volunteers from every corner of the UAE in a shared commitment to protecting the nation's natural environment.

The 25th Cycle continues to receive the kind Patronage of the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, furthermore, since 2022, the campaign has been officially endorsed and approved by the UAE Cabinet as one of the UAE's National Community Action Campaigns, reaffirming its importance in advancing the country's environmental sustainability agenda and fostering community participation in protecting the nation's natural resources.

Since 2007, the campaign has achieved remarkable nationwide impact, mobilising 1,149,005 volunteers from across the seven Emirates, successfully removing 1,754,634 kilograms of waste from beaches, deserts, wadis, mangroves, parks and public spaces, while contributing to the cleaning and restoration of 1,288 km² of land. Through responsible waste collection and recycling efforts, the campaign has also contributed towards the mitigation of 186,265.02 tonnes of CO₂ emissions, demonstrating the tangible environmental benefits that collective community action can achieve.

Speaking during the launch, Dr. Habiba Al Mar'ashi, Co-Founder and Chairperson of the Emirates Environmental Group, reflected on the campaign's remarkable journey over the past twenty-five years. She said "The Clean UAE Campaign is far more than a clean-up initiative; it is a national movement that has inspired generations of volunteers to become active custodians of our environment. Over the past twenty-five years, we have witnessed the extraordinary power of collective action, proving that when communities, businesses, government entities and educational institutions unite behind a common purpose, meaningful environmental change becomes possible.

As we celebrate this Silver Jubilee, we proudly reflect on the remarkable achievements made possible through the unwavering support of our partners, sponsors and volunteers. However, our work is far from complete. Protecting our environment is a shared responsibility that requires continuous commitment, innovation and collaboration. We warmly invite every individual, organisation and institution to join us in writing the next chapter of this inspiring journey towards a cleaner, greener and more sustainable United Arab Emirates."

Dr. Habiba Al Mar'ashi further announced that the 25th Cycle of the Clean UAE Campaign will once again span all seven Emirates, engaging thousands of volunteers through large-scale clean-up and environmental awareness activities.

The campaign will commence in Dubai on Saturday, 5 December 2026, before continuing to Sharjah on Monday, 7 December, Fujairah on Wednesday, 9 December, Ajman on Thursday, 10 December, Umm Al Quwain on Saturday, 12th December, Ras Al Khaimah on Monday, 14th December, and concluding in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, 15th December 2026.

Each emirate will bring together volunteers from the corporate sector, academia, government entities, diplomatic missions, community groups and families, all working side by side to protect and preserve the UAE's natural environment.

The Emirates Environmental Group is calling upon corporations & Industries, local & federal government entities, educational institutions, diplomatic missions, community organisations, families and individuals to participate in this landmark Silver Jubilee edition of the campaign. Businesses are also encouraged to become campaign partners and sponsors, contributing towards one of the UAE's most recognised environmental initiatives while demonstrating their commitment to sustainability, corporate social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Through strategic partnerships, sponsors will play a vital role in enabling the campaign to continue expanding its environmental impact while engaging thousands of volunteers across the country.

As the Clean UAE Campaign enters its next chapter, EEG remains steadfast in its mission to inspire environmental responsibility, strengthen community engagement, and support the UAE's vision for a sustainable future.

EEG extended its deepest appreciation to the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) for its unwavering support and for serving as the Patron of the Clean UAE Campaign for the seventh consecutive year, reaffirming the Ministry's steadfast commitment to advancing environmental stewardship and sustainable community engagement across the nation.

The organisation also expressed its sincere gratitude to its valued Government Partners— Department of Municipalities and Transport Abu Dhabi City Municipality), Dubai Municipality, Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation, Government of Ajman Municipality & Planning Department, Public Services Department – Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, and Umm Al Qaiwain Municipality—whose enduring collaboration continues to ensure the successful implementation of the campaign across all seven Emirates.

The Group praised the support of its principal sponsors, McDonald’s UAE, Salik and Tristar Group, as well as sponsors, supporting entities and media partners, and their role in supporting the campaign’s implementation, expanding the reach of its environmental message and enhancing community participation.